Christie Brinkley poses in just a shirt in stunning family portrait with daughters Sailor and Alexa

Christie Brinkley has some real strong model genes, and there is no doubt she has passed them down onto her daughters.

The star has two daughters, and a son. Her eldest is Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with legendary musician Billy Joel, to whom she was married to from 1985 to 1994. She also shares Jack Paris Brinkely Cook, 27, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, with Peter Cook. They were married from 1996 to 2004.

Her strong genes are evident as ever in a stunning portrait with both Alexa and Sailor, which truly highlights their look-alike looks.

Christie's youngest, Sailor, took to Instagram to share the beautiful family portrait of the three Brinkley women, where they have both matching model looks and attire.

The three women are all wearing simply an oversized button down shirt and nothing else, aside from sky-high pumps.

Christie's decades of modeling has truly paid off, and it's clear in the snapshot she has given her daughters a lesson or two.

The model raised two models of her own!

Alexa and Sailor have been posing for photoshoots with their mom since they were young, and the 24-year-old also shared a throwback of the three adorably posing side by side in white tank tops and white, rolled-up pants.

"I just love my ladies so much," Sailor endearingly wrote in the caption, and her mom replied back in the comments section under the post: "I just love my babies so much."

Christie is a doting mom of three

Other followers of Sailor trailed behind with compliments galore, writing: "How much more legendary can you get than that!" and: "Love this. You are all beautiful on the inside and out!!" as well as: "Gorgeous girls and photos!!!" plus, another fan also added: "All three of you are stunning."

Sailor and Alexa have loosely followed in their mom's footsteps with careers in the entertainment industry. Alexa, like her dad, is a singer, while Sailor, like her mom, has modeled. She also recently launched her own candle line, inspired by angel numbers, called Sacred + Divine.

