Helen Flanagan resembles a goddess in slinky gold gown - fans react

Helen Flanagan won us over in the style stakes on Saturday as she stepped out wearing a figure-skimming gold gown.

Taking to Instagram, the stylish mother-of-three shared a snapshot of her glitzy transformation – and we're obsessed!

Dressed up to the nines, Helen debuted a seriously gorgeous gown complete with a plunging neckline, elegant ruched detailing and a flouncy skirt. She teamed her gleaming gold frock with a pair of strappy sky-high heels, and a chic white double-breasted coat.

Oozing glamour, the 32-year-old completed her red carpet look with romantic wavy hair, radiant, bronzed skin, lashings of mascara and a glossy mauve lip.

Sharing the picture with her legion of followers, Helen simply penned: "Mummy out," followed by a sparkle emoji.

Helen looked glam in gold

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "You look fabulous, have an amazing time," while a second noted: "Gorgeous. That dress looks amazing on you, gorgeous colour too."

"You look beautiful Helen," chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "Looking fabulous," followed by a flame emoji.

Helen's glamorous update comes after the star turned heads on Valentine's Day. In honour of the special occasion, Helen shared an adorable photo of herself holding her little boy, Charlie.

Helen with her son, Charlie

The Corrie star looked sensational in her vibrant red midi dress which featured a fitted corset bodice for some added drama. Helen teamed the red dress with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and a rich red lip for the ultimate Valentine's Day look. Sublime!

"I already have my prince, the only man I’ll ever fully give my heart to [red heart emoji] my boy," Helen noted in the caption.

"You look beautiful," gushed one follower, while a second heaped praise on the devoted mum by adding: "He's such a gorgeous little boy and so is his mamma."

