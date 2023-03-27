Kelly Ripa flaunts toned abs in bikini while vacationing with husband Mark Consuelos Having an ab-tastic time!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been a power couple for nearly 30 years, and they continue to turn heads.

On Sunday, Kelly treated her fans to an Instagram story featuring her stunning, toned abs as she sported a revealing bikini while soaking up the sun on vacation with her husband.

This post follows a throwback photo shared by Kelly a few days earlier, in which the mom-of-three rocked a red one-piece swimsuit, showcasing her impressive, gym-toned physique.

In the picture, she had her legs wrapped around her husband's as they basked in the sunshine together.

Mark and Kelly have been together for a remarkable amount of time, and they've been candid about their love life.

Kelly soaks up the sun while on vacation

In her new podcast, Let's Talk of Camera, the couple discussed their sex life and how they managed long periods of separation during Mark's time filming Riverdale in 2020.

Mark revealed that one "potential deal-breaker" in their marriage would be if Kelly "cut [him] off sexually," unless it was due to a medical reason.

Kelly with husband Mark in throwback photo

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host also shared that they engaged in "sexual rituals" over FaceTime during the ten months her husband was away.

She described these virtual encounters as "ludicrous" and admitted she got "really close to [herself]" during these moments.

The inaugural episode of Kelly's podcast also delved into another significant challenge in their relationship: Mark's jealous nature.

The couple have three children together: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20

Kelly reminisced about the early days of their marriage, characterizing her husband as "insanely jealous."

She recounted a specific instance from their first week as a married couple when a waiter referred to her as "principessa" at an Italian restaurant in Boston.

Mark admitted he "got upset" at the time. However, it is evident that the couple has come a long way since then.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 1996, have three children together: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

