Flip or Flop's Christina Hall delivers heartwarming family update with husband and three children The TV host shares her two oldest children with ex-husband Tarek el Moussa and her youngest with Ant Anstead

Christina Hall was in the mood to celebrate on Thursday when she shared a sweet family update on Instagram.

The Flip or Flop host was beaming in a photo alongside her current husband, Joshua, and her three children, Hudson, three, Brayden, seven, and Taylor, 12.

They were joined by two very special people - one of whom was the cause of the celebration.

Christina's dad was ringing in a milestone birthday as the mom-of-three explained in the caption which read: "Happy 70th birthday to my dad."

In the photo, the family were huddled together under a giant 70 balloon and an impressive chandelier too.

Fans rushed to wish him a happy birthday with many commenting on the resemblance between her father and Hudson - who she shares with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina celebrated with her family by her side

Christina is currently embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, came to an end in September 2022.

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas.

For the most part, she resides in an unbelievable home in Tennessee with Joshua and her children.

The property is situated in Franklin, not far from Nashville, and Christina bought it in 2021 for $2.5million.

It sits on 23 acres of woodland and she opened up about buying it in an interview with People.

Christina shares her youngest child with Ant Anstead

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," she revealed to the publication shortly after her split from Ant Anstead.

She continued: "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

Ant is in a relationship with Renee Zellweger and has been dating the Bridget Jones star since June 2021.

