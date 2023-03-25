Christina Hall in tears as she shares family's heartbreak over sudden death The Flip or Flop star shared several photos in tribute

Christina Hall started her weekend on a somber note after revealing an unexpected death that has affected her family.

The Flip of Flop star – who only recently enjoyed a reunion with her lookalike daughter – took to Instagram to share the upsetting news, revealing that one of her beloved pet chickens was attacked and killed by a "predator". Christina shared several photos of the bird, including one of him surrounded by her children, Taylor, 12, and Braydon, seven.

Detailing her heartbreak, Christina penned: "We lost our sweet Hennifer / Bennifer to a predator who got into our pen. Josh was in Tennessee last weekend and found a pile of feathers. And unfortunately, they were his.

"Never thought I could be so attached to a chicken but this was one special chicken. Bennifer was the only chicken who was eaten out of all 16 of our chickens. Ben you'll be missed," Christina concluded, alongside a broken heart and crying face emoji.

The Christina on the Coast star's followers rushed to send their condolences, with one responding: "So sorry to hear this news. Our pets are our families as well and I understand."

A second said: "I am so sorry for your loss. To you, and to the entire family." A third added: "This is heartbreaking. I'm so sorry." A fourth wrote: "I'm sorry Bennifer. You will be missed."

Christina and her family with her beloved Bennifer

It was only last month that Christina unveiled her completed chicken coop, which sits next to her Franklin, Tennessee, farmhouse.

"I love that the coop matches our house and has so much space, so we can get endless amounts of chickens and roosters," Christina said in an episode of Christina in the Country on February 16.

The TV star bought her incredible home in 2021 for $2.5 million. It sits on 23 acres of woodland and she lives there with her husband, Josh Hall, and her children, including her youngest son, Hudson, three, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Bennifer was killed by a 'predator'

She opened up about buying the property in an interview with People, saying: "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice.

"Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm."

She added: "I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

