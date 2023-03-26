Christina Hall looks phenomenal in tiny crop top as she poses inside home gym The Flip or Flop star works out regularly

Christina Hall is a doting mom-of-three and balancing motherhood with her busy career flipping homes.

The reality star makes sure to find time for herself too, and has an impressive workout regime.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 39-year-old shared a stunning photo of herself dressed in a black crop top and leggings as she prepared for her full body workout from her home gym.

What's more, Christina's adorable son Hudson, three, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, was seen watching her in the corner.

"15 min body workout with this shadow," she wrote alongside the picture.

Christina is also mom to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The former Flip or Flop star often shares details of her personal life with fans online, including adorable family photos with her children.

Christina Hall looked incredible ahead of her workout

It's set to be a big year for Christina too, as she will be turning 40 in July - a milestone age.

In January, she opened up about turning 40 during an interview with People. She said: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

The Flip or Flop star is a doting mom-of-three

Christina is currently embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, came to an end in September 2022.

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas. The star married her third husband, Joshua Hall, last year and she is co-parenting her children with her former husbands.

