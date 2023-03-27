Ryan Reynolds shares celebratory behind-the-scenes photos from day out with Blake Lively and four kids Ryan and Blake recently became parents-of-four

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively set the internet alight over the weekend after they made their first trip out to Wrexham Stadium with not only their three older daughters, but also their newborn.

The family-of-six enjoyed a spectacular couple days of football, especially for the victorious women's Wrexham AFC team, and Ryan shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the outing.

VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' sweet love story

He posted a few pictures from the field, capturing the intensity of the matches, while posing with members of the teams and his own crew.

The Deadpool star also threw in a sweet selfie with Blake, who attended the games with her four children in tow to support their famous dad.

The 46-year-old captioned his post with: "Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football. Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground.

"@wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy. These women played their guts out and @robmcelhenney and I couldn't be prouder or more choked up."

Ryan shared a slew of photographs from his weekend at Wrexham

The celebrity parents have ensured the privacy of their brood by keeping their children out of the public eye, with this being the first time their newborn was spotted in public after Blake secretly gave birth a few months ago.

Blake and Ryan took it in turns to hold their baby, while daughters James, eight, Betty, six, and Inez, three, posed in front of their famous parents for photos.

The notoriously private couple made sure not to give anything away when it came to revealing their baby's gender or name, however.

While this was most of Ryan's family's first time in Wrexham, his eight-year-old James previously joined her dad during a visit to the stadium earlier in the year when they watched Wrexham AFC take on Sheffield United.

His and Blake's newborn made their first trip out

Ryan didn't even take his first trip to the namesake stadium till 2022, having not been able to come along sooner due to the pandemic restrictions.

