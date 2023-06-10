Jill Duggar shares incredible family news after revealing details of explosive autobiography

Jill Dillard (nee Duggar) has revealed her upcoming autobiography, Counting The Cost, will be released four months earlier than planned.

The reality star took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "ICYMI…We are excited to announce that our book, Counting the Cost, is going to be released earlier than previously expected! Due to y’all’s overwhelming support and interest in our story, we’ve been able to pull some strings and now the book is coming out four months earlier than initially expected!"

© Jill Duggar Jill's new book is out in September

The book will now be released on September 12 2023, instead of the previous 2024 release date. The book will detail their "painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family," and the mom-of-three said that she is hopeful it will "reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful".

"The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced. However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle," she previously shared, adding: "Thanks to time, tears, truth, and therapy, God has begun to heal our wounds into scars. Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain."

© Jill Duggar Jill and Derick have three sons

Jill is the fourth eldest of 19 children welcomed by parents Jim Bob and Michelle. All of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Jill and sisters Jana, 31, 29-year-old Jessa and Jinger, 28, were leaders of the buddy system which pairs older siblings with younger siblings to help with childcare. Jill’s group included Joy-Anna, Jenni, and James, while Jessa took care of Jordyn, Jeremiah, and Justin. Jinger was responsible for Jedidiah and Johanna before leaving the nest, and Jana looked after Jackson, Jason, and youngest sibling Josie, who was born in 2009.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

© Jill Duggar The Duggar siblings have remained close with their mom Michelle (fourth from left)

The four eldest sons were not asked to be buddies.

In recent years Jill and Derick have distanced herself from the family and stopped following many of the family's strict beliefs; the Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook. They follow strict guidelines in their day-to-day life, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

MORE: Jinger Duggar shares 'sweetest' moments between rarely-seen daughters

© Jill Duggar There are nine Duggar girls

However despite the ongoing rumors of division in the family, Jessa recently posted a sweet snap of the women in the family all together, captioning the snap: "The older everyone gets, the busier life gets— which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time! Last week was golden."

Read more HELLO! US stories here