Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set to make headlines again as she teases big announcement

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is notoriously private - so much so, that her mom had to get permission to post a birthday tribute on Instagram last week.

However, the aspiring musician will likely make headlines come mid June - and it's all to do with a big project she's been working on.

The 22-year-old - who released her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining - last year, has teased that she has new music coming out on June 23.

Lola took to Instagram this week to share several BTS photos, including a polaroid photo of her posing by a white door dressed in leather, and one of a keyboard with 'June' spelled out in red ink on the keys.

In the caption, Lola wrote: "06/23. #bts." Kelly was one of the first to respond to her daughter's post, joking: "Gram's birthday?" while other followers were keen to find out more. "Have my calendar marked," one wrote, while another replied: "This is exciting!" A third added: "Love, love, love."

Lola is the only daughter of Kelly and Mark, and graduated from New York University earlier this year. She is currently living back at her parents' home, having spent her final semester in London.

Kelly and Mark opened up about Lola moving back home during a segment on Live back in January.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola will soon be making waves in the music industry

Mark explained: "Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home last week [from London] and she's so excited to be living with us again. "It's her last semester of college so she won't be going back into an apartment. And you know what she's started doing? Doors closed in our bedroom, she doesn't knock.

"She just walks on it and says 'Hey girls', and so I said 'Lola I'm very excited that you're home, we missed you, you are the heart of this family, you are so funny and fantastic, but you've got to knock.'"

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola recently turned 22

Kelly added: "At this point, anything you walk in on is your problem! She keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again. She knocks while entering now. Be warned Lola Consuelos!"

All of Kelly's children have found their own paths - with both Lola and oldest son Michael, 25, following in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

Michael is a talented actor and has appeared in a number of films and TV shows over the last few years, and is based in Brooklyn. The star's youngest child, Joaquin, 20, is a keen wrestler and is part of the University of Michigan wrestling team.

For the past few years, Joaquin has been living away from his family in Michigan for his studies, and was the first of Kelly and Mark's children to choose to go to college away from New York City.

© Patrick McMullan Kelly and Mark are doting parents

Family is everything to Kelly and Mark, and they enjoy nothing more than when all three of their children are home.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are incredibly close to their children

As well as a house in NYC, the couple have a beautiful home in The Hamptons, where they spend a lot of their summer and holidays. The sprawling property boasts beautiful sea views and a huge swimming pool, and has hosted many of their famous friends over the years, from Ryan Seacrest to David Muir.

