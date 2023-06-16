Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola turns 22 - see how much she's changed in never-before seen photos

Oh my Lola! Kelly Ripa's middle child, Lola, has turned 22 and to celebrate, her dad, actor Mark Consuelos, shared a series of never-before-seen pictures of the burgeoning singer.

"Happy Birthday Lollipop! We love you!!" he captioned the post, which featured a series of childhood pictures of Lola, with her parents. In one, Lola appeared to be a young teen as she posed with her mom Kelly and dad Mark at the horse racing, wearing a bold blue and white check pullover and had braces on her teeth.

© Mark Consuelos Mark wished Lola a happy 22nd with a series of throwbacks

Another snap featured Lola as a toddler sleeping on a beach towel and wearing a pair of baby pink sunglasses. The last picture showed a young Lola in the cockpit of an airplane, while others featured her brothers Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20.

Friends and family were quick to comment, with Lola's aunt Adriana - Mark's older sister - writing: "Love you @theyoungestyung . Happy Birthday sweetheart."

© Mark Consuelos Mark and Kelly with a baby Lola

Lola is notoriously private and mom Kelly – who often talks about her family on her talk show – has joked in the past that she has to ask her daughter for permission to share any photos of her on social media.

Following a semester abroad in London in fall 2022, Lola is currently living with her mom and dad in their family abode on Manhattan's Upper East Side as she concluded her studies at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch, from which she recently graduated.

© Mark Consuelos Mark shared a series of pictures of his kids, Michael, Joaquin, and Lola, as babies

Kelly, 52, and Mark, also 52, opened up about Lola moving back home during a segment on Live in January. Mark explained: "Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home last week [from London] and she's so excited to be living with us again. It's her last semester of college so she won't be going back into an apartment. And you know what she's started doing? Doors closed in our bedroom, she doesn't knock.

"She just walks on it and says 'Hey girls', and so I said 'Lola I'm very excited that you're home, we missed you, you are the heart of this family, you are so funny and fantastic, but you've got to knock.'"

Mark and Kelly now host Live! on ABC

"At this point, anything you walk in on is your problem!" added Kelly. "She keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again. She knocks while entering now. Be warned Lola Consuelos!"

The couple are also parents to sons Michael, an actor living in Brooklyn, while Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan.