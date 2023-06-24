Kelly Ripa's doll-like appearance in throwback photo needs to be seen to be believed

The Live with Kelly and Mark host is now a mom to three children

Kelly Ripa is no stranger to head-turning looks and it seems she's always been a fan of them.

The TV host celebrated her mom, Esther's, birthday on social media and paid tribute with the best throwback photo.

In the image, shared on Instagram, Kelly was sitting on her mom's lap and looked to be about four years old.

She looked adorable with blunt bangs and a big ribbon in her hair. She wore a polka dot dress and beamed for the camera with her smile being the only giveaway that it was her. Kelly looked so perfect, it was almost as if she was a doll.

Kelly's mom looked radiant and very much like what her famous daughter looks like today - only with a much bigger hairdo. "#fromthearchives Mom and me circa '73," the star captioned it. "So ballet recital chic. Happy birthday mom. I love you."

Fans commented: "You are such a mini-me of your mom," and "twins" while her husband, Mark Consuelos, also chimed in, adding: "Happy Bday mom."

Kelly has changed a lot - not surprisingly - and is now a 52 years old and a mom to her three children, Joaquin, 20, Lola, 22, and Michael 25.

Their middle child just celebrated a birthday and her famous parents weren't going to let it slide without a public acknowledgment. Mark shared a series of never-before-seen pictures of the burgeoning singer and wrote: "Happy Birthday Lollipop! We love you!!." The post featured a series of childhood pictures of Lola, with her parents.

In one, Lola appeared to be a young teen as she posed with her mom Kelly and dad Mark at the horse racing, wearing a bold blue and white check pullover and had braces on her teeth.

Another snap featured Lola as a toddler sleeping on a beach towel and wearing a pair of baby pink sunglasses.Kelly also shared family photos and fans loved it.

Lola is notoriously private and mom Kelly – who often talks about her family on her talk show – has joked in the past that she has to ask her daughter for permission to share any photos of her on social media.

The empty-nesters have a long and successful marriage of 27 years and they now not only live together, but work together too.

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-hosts made a shocking confession about their marriage recently when they said they wouldn't exchange vows for a second time.

"We are very superstitious about vow renewals," Kelly said on their ABC show. They both revealed they think second weddings are an indication of an unhappy relationship, with the actress even describing vow renewals as the "kiss of death."

"I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce," the mother-of-three continued. "It’s like, 'We’re not getting along... I know what we should do!'"

Agreeing with his wife, Mark said it is often a knee-jerk reaction after one person has made a huge mistake in the marriage. "And I’m not talking about leaving the toilet seat up, I’m talking about messed up!"