Amanda Holden once again showed off her outfit of the day on her social media and her look for Thursday will make fans do a double take!

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 52, posted a video and a series of images on her Instagram Stories in which she could be seen looking sensational in a floor-length black jumpsuit.

The chic outfit, from Reiss, featured a belted section around the waist and flared culotte-style trousers. But, Amanda kept the summer vibes with the top half thanks to the halter neck style complete with a sizzling cut-out bust detail, proving Amanda isn't afraid to rock a more daring look.

While showing off her dress, Amanda, as usual, was greeting her followers with a message about her day ahead. "Hello, good morning, it's Thursday, I hope you're all alright. I'm not going to lie, I'm a bit depressed today," she began.

© Instagram Amanda Holden looked sensational in her black outfit

"Hollie finished school yesterday and that's the end of her in little baby prep school, she goes up to year 7 at the end of the year." The mother-of-two continued: "It's just the end of an era and it made me feel very sad about how life goes so quickly. So hang onto your loved ones and appreciate every single day."

Explaining more about her outfit, the Heart Radio DJ continued: "This is from Reiss, it's exactly like the white one I wore the other week, but it is black. It's culottes, it's gorgeous, it's got this sexy little bit here, although I went on a drunk mum's picnic yesterday afternoon and I feel like all of the cheese is squeezing out of this middle. Anyway, it's perfect for the summer."

© Getty Amanda always shares her outfit with her fans

Amanda then went on to tell her followers how she had joined a new social media app called Threads, a platform created by Instagram which is their version of Twitter. The presenter then added a screenshot of her account with a post that read: "Is this thing on? Anyone there?" followed by a laughing face and waving hand emoji.

Meanwhile, Amanda's confession about feeling sad after her youngest finished school comes soon after she took her eldest, Lexi, on a day trip to Wimbledon.

© Getty Lexi opted for a green mini dress by Victoria Beckham

The mother-daughter duo looked sensational as Amanda wore a chic all-white outfit, which was apt for their day in SW19, while Lexi looked stunning in a green high-neck mini dress paired with white and green platform heels.

© Getty The mother-daughter duo attended the Wimbledon Championships earlier this week

Amanda and Lexi both accessorised their looks with a pair of glamorous oversized sunglasses and wore their cascading locks down. The 17-year-old's soft blonde locks were styled straight meanwhile, mum Amanda had her hair in a natural wave.