Dylan Dreyer is always on the go and her family are just as adventurous as she is.

The Today Show star is always amazing her fans with her ability to balance her work/life schedule, and is doing it yet again this week.

The NBC meteorologist took to Instagram this week to share a new photo of herself at the airport getting ready for her latest gig.

Dylan wrote in the caption that her husband, Brian Fichera, will not be joining her until Friday, and likened the job to a summer camp for adults.

It is likely that Brian will go out with the couple's three young sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer never sits still for long!

She wrote: "My caddie (aka @fishlense ) doesn’t start til Friday. @acchampionship bound…or as I like to call it adult summer camp!! More to come from Lake Tahoe."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer causes a fan frenzy as she's caught off guard in new photo

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares bittersweet end of an era involving son

Dylan will be reporting on the American Century Championship, held at Lake Tahoe from July 12-16. The NBC star is a big golf fan and hosted the American Century Championship last year too, bringing her young family with her too.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

Last year, Dylan shared many idyllic photos from her working holiday, including a group family photo, alongside a gushing caption.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer debuts her head-turning hair transformation that leaves fans in awe

SEE THE PICS: Dylan Dreyer wows in striped swimsuit while on vacation

She wrote: "Sunset on Lake Tahoe! It’s so special to have my family here with me for @acchampionship My boys got to see me play a few good holes. I tear up every time I see them cheering me on!! I’ve got the best fans in the world!!"

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

Hopefully, this year Dylan's trip will be smoother than in 2022, as at the time she detailed that the journey was quite difficult as a result of not arriving until 1am.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer looks fantastic in tiny shorts on the beach



She was praised by fans wondering how she did it, especially given the young ages of her children. Just before she went, the star shared a picture of herself preparing for the big trip, which saw her folding up lots of tiny outfits for all three of her sons, alongside an image of her husband's slightly different - and less organised - approach to packing.

Dylan with her Today co-stars

As well as working on the Third Hour of Today, Dylan has many side gigs, including NBC's Earth Odyssey, which she has been hosting since 2019.

The show recently started a new series and the star promoted it several times on social media. She has also written two books to date - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, and Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine.

Dylan loves to travel for work

Last year following the release of the second in the series, Dylan discovered that she had been recognised with the best illustration award at the Kids' Book Choice Awards.

Her children, especially oldest son Calvin, have been known to get involved in their mom's work projects too.

Calvin helped his mom with some of the ideas for her book, and for several years has appeared on cooking segments with her, Cooking with Cal, where they have made child-friendly recipes from the kitchen at home in New York City.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.