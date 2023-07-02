Today's Dylan Dreyer causes fan frenzy as she's caught off guard in photo on set

The NBC star is much-loved by fans across the United States

Dylan Dreyer lights up the screens on the Third Hour of Today, and has a legion of fans as a result.

The NBC star also fronts another popular show on the network, Earth Odyssey, which kicked off its new series on June 25.

And over the weekend, Dylan, 41, treated fans to a candid photo from set - and it certainly caught the attention of many! In the joyful shot, the mother-of-three was pictured beaming as a giraffe bends down to her level.

The shot was accompanied by the caption: "Earth Odyssey gets wild this year!! I’m up close with some really cool animals thanks to @brookfieldzoo Hope you’ll tune into our new episodes tomorrow morning on @themoreyouknow on @nbc @nbcearthodyssey!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the shot, with one writing: "You make everything you do look so incredibly fun!" while another wrote: "This is exactly how all your viewers see you Dylan, love this!" A third added: "Wow! This is such a great photo!"

The TV star has been presenting Earth Odyssey since 2019. Back in April, she teased what could be expected in the new series of the show in another Instagram post.

Alongside several BTS photos, she wrote: "I’ve had quite the day filming @nbcearthodyssey …I’ve been kissed by binturong, photobombed by a giraffe, fed a tamandua, held a parakeet, and met a baby sloth. You’re not going to want to miss these episodes…airing in June on @nbc @themoreyouknow (not shown: big wet fishy kiss from a 500lb grey seal)."

A lot has happened in the time that Dylan has been hosting Earth Odyssey. She has since welcomed two more sons, Oliver, born in January 2020, and Rusty, born in September 2021. She shares her sons, as well as oldest child Calvin, six, with husband Brian Fichera.

As well as welcoming two more children, the star has also changed her work schedule in the last few years. She was a regular co-anchor on Weekend Today for a decade, from 2012 to 2022, but in January last year, she made the difficult decision to step back from the role in order to spend more time with her growing family.

Her last day on Weekend Today was January 29 2022, which proved to be an emotional one. She still hosts the Third Hour of Today every weekday morning, alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

The hosts are incredibly close, and often enjoy meeting up outside of work too.

Most recently they went for lunch after the show last week, and a lovely photo was shared on social media, showing Dylan looking stylish dressed up in a head-turning floral dress.

As well as working on Today, Dylan has also been busy writing children's books. The doting mom-of-three has written two books to date - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, and Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine.

Last year following the release of the second in the series, Dylan discovered that she had been recognised with the best illustration award at the Kids' Book Choice Awards.

