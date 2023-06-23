Today's Dylan Dreyer fits right in at Royal Ascot — see her incredible London look

Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted with a huge cheer as they joined the King and Queen on day four of Royal Ascot

Dylan Dreyer left a New York summer for London this week, looking incredible in a floral gown and hat as she joined British royals including the Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot.

"It’s that time of year!!! Hats, dresses, fish and chips, horse racing. Royal Ascot in full swing!!" Dylan captioned the post on Instagram, that showed off her perfect look for the annual event. The news anchor wore a white floral wrap dress with chiffon sleeves by Eliza J Dresses - a style match for the dress she wore to the Kentucky Derby in May - and a pale pink fascinator by Christine A. Moore Millinery.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan joined British royals at Royal Ascot

She also revealed that she had been dining on classic British fare including fish and chips as she watched the horse races on day four.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted with a huge cheer from the crowds as they joined the King and Queen on day four of Royal Ascot. William and Kate rode in the royal procession as they arrived at the racecourse, sharing a carriage with William's cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Kate looked beautiful in a red Alexander McQueen dress with a matching Philip Treacy hat. She wore her brunette locks in a side bun and accessorized with statement earrings from French brand, Sezane.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan holds plate of fish and chips at Ascot

Mom-of-three Dylan flew into England only a day prior, taking to Instagram to give a glimpse into her hectic travel plans and confessed she almost didn't make it in time for her segment on The Today Show.

Alongside a flashback video of her last 15 hours which included her on the golfing green, boarding a plane and arriving in London, she wrote: "15 hours ago I was on the golf course at @tpcriverhighlands for the @travelerschamp pro-am and I made it to the banks of the River Thames in Richmond to join @todayshow."

Dylan had only just returned from Hawaii when she went to compete at the golf tournament in Connecticut, only to leave swiftly for the UK.

© Getty Kate and Beatrice wowed us with their Royal Ascot looks

Royal watchers had been eagerly anticipating an appearance from the Prince and Princess of Wales all week after the pair missed the opening day on Tuesday.

Various royals have made an appearance all week, and King Charles appeared to shed tears when he saw his first Royal Ascot winner triumph on Thursday. June 22.

© HENRY NICHOLLS Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales smile as they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage

The King and Queen looked emotional as they watched their horse, a thoroughbred called Desert Hero, race to victory in the King George V stakes.

The King's niece, Zara Tindall, who joined him in the royal box, said of her uncle's win: "It's bittersweet, isn't it? I think how proud and excited our grandmother, the Queen, would have been. But to have a winner for Charles and Camilla, and keep that dream alive, was incredible, what a race!"