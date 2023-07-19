Janette Manrara has issued a heartfelt message to her followers as she and husband Aljaz Škorjanec near their due date ahead of welcoming their first child together.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who went on to become a host of its sister show It Takes Two, took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support for their new podcast series, Twist and Shout. Sharing a direct message from a fan, Janette posted a screenshot of the lengthy message and opened up about how she and Aljaz revel in sharing their journey with fans.

WATCH: Janette shows off bare baby bump as she packs hospital bag

"[Aljaz] and I have LOVED doing our podcast @twistandshoutpodcast and seeing everyone's comments and hearing their stories has been the most wonderful experience for us!" she began, adding: "We've learned a lot along the way in this series, but what we have loved the most is hearing from you all and how much you’ve enjoyed it… it's why we do it!"

Janette continued: "To entertain, make you smile, and hopefully create some food for thought on lots of different topics. THANK YOU for listening and spending time with us! We could not be happier sharing a little bit more about ourselves with all of you."

© David M. Benett Aljaz and Janette are set to welcome their first child

The mother-to-be always keeps it real when it comes to her pregnancy journey on social media. Posting on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Latin and Ballroom champion shared how "rough" she was feeling as she edges closer to the arrival of her first child.

"Hi, team! Been quiet as been feeling a little rough the past two days, and so I'm listening to my body and just resting," the 39-year-old admitted, adding further: "We are well and in the final countdown for the little one's arrival. Lots of movies, TV series, reading, and moving between the couch and bed mostly accompanied by short walks (it's all I can really do right now [laughing face emoji])."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec are thrilled to eb expanded their family

She finished by adding: "Sending you all my love on this gorgeous Tuesday [white heart emoji]."

Last week, Janette revealed she felt like she had been "hit by a truck" and was ready to take some much-needed time to herself. "My back pain's come back, and I've got a bit of insomnia. So I'm going to listen to my body and listen to this little thing," the dancer said as she cradled her bump on her Instagram, adding: "And just rest and be on the couch and chill."

© Getty Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

The couple are clearly so excited for the arrival of their little one and the pair even showed fans a glimpse of their brand new nursery recently. Sharing the adorable room exclusively with HELLO!, the couple have gone for a Disney theme complete with adorable Mickey and Minnie Mouse prints on the wall. On the walls, Janette and Aljaž opted for cream walls complete with fun polka dots.