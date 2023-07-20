James Middleton says he's 'proud' of 'blossoming' sister Kate in rare TV interview

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton normally stays out of the limelight, preferring to live a quiet life in the countryside with his wife Alizée Thevenet their adorable pet dogs. However, on Thursday, the 36-year-old gave a rare TV interview on Good Morning Britain.

As well as talking about his own exciting news, as he and his wife are expecting a baby later on this year, James also touched upon his sister's role within the monarchy.

He said: "She's my sister…. and I'm extremely proud and I'm always taken aback by how much she does do, and that continues to stay at the forefront of my mind."

He continued: "To see her blossoming in that role… I'm very proud of her."

© James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock James supported his sister at the coronation

James also credited his sister for helping him be able to first speak about his mental health, and now he is a public advocate for mental health wellness.

"Through some of the work that they've been doing… it gave me the confidence to speak out."

The couple are expecting their first baby

As well as support through the work his sister Kate and husband William do, James credits his late dog Ella for helping him battle depression. He has such a close relationship with his pooches, and he even brought two of them with him into the GMB studios.

James revealed that his dogs are "very excited" for the new arrival set to join them at the end of the year, when Alizée gives birth.

© Instagram The couple got engaged in the Lake District

When James broke the wonderful news earlier this month, he took to Instagram to say: "We couldn't be more excited … well Mable might be," adding: "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family." The two photos showed Alizée cradling her bump while doting on their dog Mabel.

Since Princess Kate relocated to Windsor with her husband and three children she is now much closer to her brother, who resides in Berkshire, which will be lovely for the families to spend quality time together.

Princess Kate now lives in Windsor

Also, their parents Carole and Michael Middleton are also in the area, residing in an impressive £4.7 million property in the village of Bucklebury.

It's a seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian home with a drawing room, a library, 18-acres of land and an outdoor pool! It is where Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews chose to host their wedding reception in May 2017. Dreamy!

