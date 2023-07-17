The NBC star has been competing in The American Century Championship

Dylan Dreyer has many strings to her bow and has proven herself to be a pro at golf.

The Today star has been competing in The American Century Championship over the past few days, and shared some highlights from her time in Nevada, including during her time off from playing, on social media at the start of the week.

Photos included a lovely snapshot of Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera posing on the beach at sunset.

Dylan Dreyer looked stylish in a white dress as she posed on the beach with husband Brian

The gorgeous image shows the TV star dressed in a beautiful sheer white dress, while holding a drink in her hand. Brian has his arm around Dylan, and looks equally dapper, dressed in a shirt and white shorts.

Other pictures from the post included one of Dylan on the golf course, and a selfie featuring her and Brian - who was accompanying her as her caddy during the championship.

Dylan's husband Brian Fichera came along to the golf championship as her caddy

In the caption, Dylan wrote: "You don’t need to play well to have fun. It’s the company you keep and I had a blast with @steveyoung and @gitrdonegram I was also happy with my bogie on 17! Had a nice start to the day the day meeting #delcurry too. What a day, what a trip!! Thanks @acchampionship!! #accgolf."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What lovely photos!" while another wrote: "Couple goals!" A third added: "What an amazing experience."

This isn't the first time that Brian has been Dylan's caddy. He stepped into this role once again earlier in the year when Dylan competed in the Hilton Grand Vacations’ 2023 Tournament of Champions.

Dylan and her husband have had a joyful few days away

At the time, the mom-of-three sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive chat and shared sweet details of how he supports her on the green.

"It's really fun for him to be my caddy," she revealed. "He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me.

"He knows me so if I'm having a good round, he knows how to keep it going. He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He's the perfect caddy because he's in my head and he gets my mind right.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

"Brian knows how to make me feel better."

Dylan practices golf when she can, but doesn't always get a chance too as a result of her busy schedule on Today. On top of this, the NBC star is also juggling her full-time job on a busy TV show with raising three young boys.

She is mom to Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Rusty. "Here's the problem when you have three kids and you live in New York City and it's January. There hasn't been a whole lot of golf in my life recently," she added at the time.

Dylan with her Today co-stars

It's not just golf that Dylan is passionate about, but writing too. Last year, she released her second children's book, Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine, the sequel to her first book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

On top of this, Dylan is also the host of NBC show Earth Odyssey, which she has fronted since 2019.

