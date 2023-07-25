What is Dwayne Johnson's net worth? His near billion-dollar wealth explored after 7-figure donation to SAG-AFTRA

Most commonly known as "The Rock," the actor is one of the highest-paid entertainers in Hollywood

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed his support for fellow actors and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike by way of a historic donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund.

Actors first went on strike on July 14, when their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expired, citing concerns over their residuals from streaming platforms and AI usage.

As the strike – along with the Writers Guild of America's own strike – continues, with no end in sight, the veteran actor helped ensure that the less fortunate of the 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA are supported financially as all production in Hollywood comes to a halt.

WATCH: The Rock shares his intense weight lifting routine

Speaking with Variety, Courtney B. Vance, president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation (a non-profit organization associated with the union, though not part of it) revealed Dwayne's incredible support of their fund: a seven-figure donation that marked "the largest single donation" the fund has ever received "from one individual at one time."

His donation came following a letter Courtney and executive director Cyd Wilson wrote to 2,700 of the union's highest-earning actors, some of whom are Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Vin Diesel, Tom Cruise, Zoe Saldaña, and others.

MORE: Who is Dwayne Johnson's wife Lauren Hashian and how many kids do they have?

In 2022, Forbes cited Dwayne as the world's highest-paid actor, his earnings reportedly sitting at $270 million.

© Getty The actor at the 2023 Oscars

For his upcoming movie Red One, an action-adventure Christmas film, he was reportedly paid $50 million, the highest salary of his career and the biggest pay for an actor for a single part, a record previously held by RDJ over his $40 million salary for Marvel's Captain America: Civil War.

MORE: Dwayne Johnson shares unfortunate Black Adam statement that leaves fans upset

MORE: Dwayne Johnson shares hilarious video of daughter to mark her birthday

All in all, his net worth sits at a whopping $800 million, reportedly, a near 300% increase from his reported 2009 net worth, $30 million.

© Getty Among his highest paychecks is the $19 million salary he received for Jumanji

"It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you're stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,'" Courtney recalled of his conversation with the movie star after he reached out offering his help.

He continued: "This is him saying, 'In such a time as this, I'm here and I'm not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.' And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.

© Getty His tequila brand, Teremana, is reportedly worth nearly $4 billion

"What is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running," he said, adding: "And it's not lost on me that he's very humble about this, but it is a way to get us started."

Dwayne started his career in professional wrestling and football in the 1990s, before making his way towards Hollywood in the early 2000s. Some of his most notable movies are Journey to the Center of the Earth, his roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji, Moana, Black Adam, and others.