Salma Hayek, 56, leaves fans speechless with latest bikini photo

Salma Hayek made fans' jaws drop as she shared a photo of herself relaxing in a bikini on Instagram at the weekend.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star looked carefree as she drank beer in a plunging yellow bikini while sitting on a boat alongside her diving instructor in one photo, while a second photo showed the pair donning wetsuits and eating oranges after going for a dive together.

"Hanging out with my favourite dive master @martina_scubadiving_instructor," Salma captioned the photos, which had a huge response from her 25.9 million followers.

"This woman is immune to ageing," one commented, while another left a series of flame emojis with the message: "No words."

Salma's friend and instructor, meanwhile, commented: "That explains why my Instagram exploded! Omg girl! Miss your face and miss eating invasive lionfish with you. You're the most humble and amazing person I ever met. Looking forward to dive with you soon."

Salma is a keen diver and revealed in March that she and her husband François-Henri Pinault had taken the opportunity to go on a trash-picking dive during their vacation in Jordan.

A video of the excursion showed Salma dressed in a wetsuit and scuba diving gear while swimming through the beautiful blue waters to collect some of the garbage that had collected at the bottom.

© Instagram Salma Hayek is no stranger to sharing swimwear photos on Instagram

"Underwater we all share the trash. Let's all share the responsibility for a future with clean oceans and the survival of our beautiful and vital coral," she wrote alongside the clip.

The 56-year-old previously shared her passion for diving in an Instagram post back in 2018, telling fans that she had taught her daughter Valentina how to dive too. "My father taught me how to dive at ten, I taught my daughter how to dive at ten, I hope that when her children are ten and she teaches them how to dive, they still get to enjoy all the beautiful gifts the ocean has to offer us," Salma captioned the breathtaking clip.