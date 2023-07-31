GMA's Lara Spencer reveals toned abs in sporty crop top

The mom-of-two has been enjoying time at home in Connecticut

Lara Spencer showcased her athletic physique as she enjoyed a tennis match with friends over the weekend.

The Good Morning America host, 54, revealed her toned abs in a sporty crop top as she posed alongside her opponents, adding a white visor and sunglasses to protect herself from the sun.

"I obviously took the sunblock memo VERY seriously. Great playing my little schnitzel, @andrea_mueffelmann and Tom – you definitely got your mom's tennis gene with a splash of your dad's in there too!!! Next year… lol," Lara captioned the photo.

The mom-of-two is an avid tennis player and revealed that she had enjoyed competing in a tournament in her hometown of Greenwich, Connecticut, with the team sharing the "ultimate carpool" to their final match with a boat ride through the harbor to their tennis club.

"What a great day – the ultimate 'carpool' to our final match; my partner and me just after a VERY sweaty victory; and the celebration on the way home! Congrats girls!! We are #STAYINALIVE," the journalist captioned the post.

Such is Lara's love of tennis, she has previously said she would play the sport every day if she could. In addition, Lara is a keen swimmer and pre-fame was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

MORE: Lara Spencer is glowing in loved-up date night photo with husband Richard McVey

"As a former athlete, I love the competition," she told Parade. "I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could! I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."

GMA co-hosts Lara Spencer and Robin Roberts are both tennis fans

Fortunately for the GMA star, her role gives her access to some of the world's biggest tennis events, including Wimbledon, which she attended alongside her co-host Robin Roberts in July.

Like Lara, Robin is also an enthusiastic tennis player, and previously revealed that she had landed a scholarship for tennis at college.

In October 2021, she shared a sporty photo of herself on social media, alongside the caption: "Yes, I played hoops in college @oursoutheastern but did you know my original scholarship there was for tennis! Time to hit the courts. #saturdayvibes."