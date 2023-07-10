Robin Roberts is never one to keep still for long, and after some well-deserved time off GMA, she's back at work, but not quite as you would imagine.

The news anchor - who spent the weekend at home relaxing with fiancée Amber Laign at their home in Connecticut, has flown across the pond for a very exciting work assignment.

The tennis fan is having the time of her life as she's been tasked to report on the Wimbledon championship, along with co-star Lara Spencer.

Robin Roberts with Lara Spencer and their colleagues reporting from Wimbledon

Robin shared a selfie featuring herself and Lara, as well as their work colleagues, posing outside the famous tennis grounds on Monday morning.

The picture was captioned: "Great start to our trip across the pond!" Robin is no stranger to tennis, and previously revealed that she had landed a scholarship for tennis at college.

In October 2021, she shared a sporty photo of herself on social media, alongside the caption: "Yes, I played hoops in college @oursoutheastern but did you know my original scholarship there was for tennis! Time to hit the courts. #saturdayvibes."

Robin Roberts with partner Amber Laign

In fact, Robin, 61, has an incredibly sporty past. For 15 years, she was a sportscaster for ESPN, and was even inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Her co-star Lara is also an avid tennis fan, and often shares photos of her playing the sport on social media, so there's no surprise that they were both chosen to report on Wimbledon for GMA.

Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer are both huge tennis fans

It's been an exciting year for Robin, who announced her engagement to Amber at the start of 2023.

While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things at the start of the year on GMA, Robin revealed that she and her longtime partner were saying yes to marriage.

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

© Getty Images Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are engaged

It was clear that members of the studio were delighted by the news, applauding Robin and audibly gasping as she fanned herself with her cue cards, clearly overwhelmed by the news.

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued.

Back in April, meanwhile, the ABC star opened up to friend and Extra anchor Tommy DiDario about how wedding prep had been coming along.

© Photo: Getty Images Robin with her GMA co-stars George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan

The star explained: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon."

She added: "And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon."

The star tearfully added: "It took us a while to get here because we've both been through so much healthwise."

