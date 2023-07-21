The Christina in the Country host knows a beautiful home when she sees it

Christina Hall has made her millions by flipping houses but there's one property she wouldn't be willing to give up - and one look inside and you'll see why.

The Flip or Flop alum splits her time between her two spectacular homes, one in Newport Beach and the other in Nashville, Tennessee, however, she's always looking out for her next big project.

While keeping abreast of the local reality near her vacation home, she stumbled upon a dreamy property and she couldn't wait to share it with fans. With a price tag of $65 million, the sprawling estate doesn't come cheap.

WATCH: Christina Hall has fallen in love with a $65 million home which is up for sale

Christina shared a video from the real estate tour on Instagram and declared it: "The most phenomenal property I've ever seen."She then added: "If you have $65 million lying around lmk."

Named Twin Rivers Farm, the slice of heaven sits on 383 acres tucked away in the rolling hills outside of Nashville.

© Instagram/Christina Hall The stunning home is near Christina's vacation property in Tennessee

The expansive grounds include two private lakes, walking and horse trails, plus a two bedroom guest cottage.

MORE: Christina Hall unveils her natural hair in before-and-after transformation – sparks reaction

There are stables, a state-of-the-art swimming facility with a retractable roof, a tennis court, a 188-tree orchard, a greenhouse, an observation tower and an entertainment pavilion.

© Getty Christina and her family split their time between California and Tennessee

While Twin Rivers Farm might be a little out of budget for Christina and her husband, Josh Hall, her own homes are nothing to be sniffed at.

Her Tennessee house sits in its own woodland where her three children: Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three, have ample space to play and with chickens galore, the vacation home is countryside bliss.

Christina's Newport Beach home is a glass mansion

As for her $12 million Orange County glass mansion, it looks like a 5-star hotel. The home was purchased by Christina and Josh in 2022 and at the time, she shared how they "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market".

It's an exciting time for Christina who shared the news in May that her hit show Christina on the Coast would be returning for another season, and was already looking for properties to feature.

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina recently turned 40

Not only that, but she just turned 40 and Christina enjoyed some epic celebrations. She hosted a pool party at her home, on the eve of the milestone and the HGTV personality received the most incredible present from her doting husband, which she couldn't resist sharing a picture of upon receipt.

© Instagram Christina received a Bentley Continental GT from husband Josh Hall for her 40th birthday

Christina was given a white Aston Martin convertible car, which was presented to her in the driveway, adorned with a giant red ribbon. Her gift costs a staggering six figures, as Aston Martin cars start from $143,900, and can go up to an eye-watering $3,500,000.

We think the car would look perfect sat outside of a $65 million home!