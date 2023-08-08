Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt finds love again three years after divorce

Joanne Froggatt has seemingly found love again, three years after her divorce from husband of eight years, James Cannon.

In newly-released images, obtained by MailOnline, the Downton Abbey actress was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her new partner, whose name is Mark, during a walk in the Buckinghamshire countryside.

© getty Joanne has found love again three years after split from ex-husband

Dressed down in black sportswear and a raincoat, Joanne appeared to be in relaxed spirits as walked alongside her beau and their dog. Although not much is known about the star's new romance, it seems this is her first relationship since her split from her ex-husband.

In February 2020, Joanne confirmed that she and her partner had separated. The news came weeks before the world went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the breakdown of her marriage, the 42-year-old previously revealed that she is "grateful" for what she has. Last year, she told Red Magazine: "I didn't think I'd be divorced, I didn't think we'd be going through a pandemic, I didn't think my life would be in flux in the way it was. But I'm OK with that."

WATCH: Inside Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt's stunning garden

Since their split, Joanne has taken over the former couple's joint production company, Run After It. "I've taken that over now, so I'm running my own company," she explained. "I'm excited to move forward with it and get my head around the direction in which I want to take things. We've already had a script commissioned by Sky. It feels like an exciting new chapter."

MORE: Inside Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt's love life

Prior to her marriage, Joanne was engaged to DJ Phil Vane when she was 19. Asked what she has learnt from her past relationships, the actress said: "I've learned in the past year that you have to be really grateful for the good things.

© getty James Cannon and Joanne Froggatt split in 2020

"I'm so grateful for my friends and family, for my health and to have been working so much during this past year. You realise, when it comes down to it, how many positives you have in your life."

Joanne married her long-term partner James in a romantic Oxford ceremony in 2012. Together, the pair lived in Buckinghamshire.