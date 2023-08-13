Paris Hilton shares loved-up bikini photo with husband Carter Reum from luxe yacht vacation in Greece

The "Stars Are Blind" singer is traveling through Greece aboard a luxury yacht with her husband

Paris Hilton is soaking up the last days of summer and warm, sunny weather with her hubby Carter Reum by her side.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer and her husband of almost two years jetted off on quite the luxe summer vacation, full of envy-inducing sunset views.

As she continues to sail throughout the Greek islands aboard an impressive yacht, she took a moment to share a recap of her time abroad.

Paris took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new round of photos from her travels, first posting an adorable shot of her and Carter sharing a kiss, with a fiery sunset above the blue ocean glowing behind them.

The star couldn't get enough of the impressive Greek sunset (and neither could her fans) and she shared plenty more pics of herself taking it all in.

One sees her leaning over the boat's railing, looking at the horizon, and in others, she is gleefully jumping up and down, wearing a printed halter-neck bikini with matching pants, and a Dior headband.

"Beautiful sunsets with my one in a million," she wrote in her caption, adding the emojis for a pink heart, the Greek flag, and a sunset, plus the hashtag for "Summer of Sliving," "sliving" being her signature catchphrase, a combination of slaying and living your best life.

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section to rave about the post, with one writing: "So happy to see you happy," as others added: "Looks so beautiful and peaceful, enjoy," and: "Absolutely beautiful, the jumping photos are so adorable," as well as: "You guys are such a cute couple," plus another fan also wrote: "Amazing vacation pics. Too cute you two!"

© Instagram The star got to enjoy some jaw-dropping sunsets

Paris also later shared a video montage of her vacation, fittingly set to Taylor Swift's hit "Cruel Summer."

She included clips of herself swimming in the ocean, hosing off the sea water, using eFoil surfboards, of dolphins cruising alongside them, more sunsets, cozying up next to her husband, and glimpses at all of her stylish vacation looks.

© Instagram Paris took her Barbie looks to Greece!

"An incredible escape with my love after countless weeks of flights, performances, shoots, and mommy duties," she wrote in her caption.

The Y2K icon and her husband, who she married in November 2021 after two years of dating, welcomed their first son together via surrogacy earlier this year.

Named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, the tot will celebrate his first birthday in January of 2023.

