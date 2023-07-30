Paris Hilton's drastically different new look causes a stir – see photos

The Hilton heiress was sliving with her new hair

The EDM festival Tomorrowland in Belgium is coming to a close after kicking off on July 21, but no one had a more dynamite experience than heiress-turned-DJ Paris Hilton.

The renowned socialite, 42, was on-hand to drop her new single with Steve Aoki, titled 'Lighter Without You', but got to enjoy the festival on her own time.

She shared photographs of herself vibing to the bombastic setlists while looking almost unrecognizable with her mini dress and brand new wig.

Instead of sporting her usual golden locks that fall below her chest, she wore a bright purple wig cut into a bob, adorned with a sparkly beret.

Paris wore her wig with an intricately beaded and patterned black mini dress, an iridescent choker, and black Givenchy boots.

She wrote alongside photos from the event: "@Tomorrowland Day 1!! Who guessed my wig would be purple this year? Had such an epic time! Can't wait to perform on the Main Stage tonight with @SteveAoki!"

Her fans were living/sliving for her new look, leaving comments to the tune of: "You look amazing," and: "Purple is the hot one," as well as: "Wig flew to Mars and it's now in outer space."

After debuting her new single with fellow DJ Steve, she wrote on her socials: "Most incredible & magical experience performing with @SteveAoki on the Main Stage at @Tomorrowland last night, debuting our new single #LighterWithoutYou written by @EmilyWarrennnn!!! This crowd was electric!!"

Paris has had her own fashion renaissance as of late by adding even more colors to her already trademark style, bringing in a host of other pastels and hot shades to compliment her famously Y2K-inspired hot pink days.

© Instagram Paris has been embracing even more color into her wardrobe recently

She notably caught the attention of several fans with some of her fits for her Pride month performances, particularly with her chainmail mini dress for her Dreamland Pride set in New York City last month.

The media mogul wore a halter neck mini dress embellished completely in Swarovski crystals to create a rainbow-striped design in pastel tones.

© Getty Images The Hilton heiress stunned in a Swarovski-embellished rainbow dress

Paris' high-octane piece was created by Paris-based label Ludovic de Saint Sernin, named after the brand's founder, wearing a dress from their SS21 collection to fit the theme.

It was reminiscent of some of her outfits from her out-on-the-town era in the early noughties, when her sequined and rhinestoned slip dresses were all the rage.

© Getty Images She's been bringing back some of her favorite silhouettes from the Y2K era

Paris topped things off with a pale pink Chanel rucksack, diamante studded boots, tinted Alexander McQueen shades, and matching glitzy pink accessories: fingerless gloves, a choker and a hairband.