Paris Hilton stuns in sheer pink mini dress and pigtails – and fans all say the same thing

The Hilton heiress and DJ turned the party at the Belgian music festival

Paris Hilton is reliving her dynamite experience at the latest edition of the EDM Festival Tomorrowland in Belgium, sharing glimpses of her performances and fashion choices.

The Hilton heiress-turned-DJ, 42, not only debuted her new single with Steve Aoki, titled 'Lighter Without You', but also went behind the DJ booth for a pair of headline sets herself.

For her latest performance, she went full Barbiecore with her ensemble, embracing the current trend of "pink power" with a fully sequined mini dress.

VIDEO: Paris Hilton stuns in bright pink wedding dress

The fit featured a bodysuit with full sleeves, a chest cut-out, and a sheer corseted body with a light nude illusion, topped off with a loose skirt wrapped around the waist.

She topped off her look with matching pink booties and headphones and styled her lush gold locks into pigtails, the perfect pop princess ensemble.

MORE: Paris Hilton introduces new addition to her family six months after son's birth

Through the rain-soaked show, she and her fans remained enthusiastic, and she wrote alongside photos she posted from the event: "Rain or shine, we had the show of a lifetime!! Thank you @Tomorrowland for the most epic weekend and to all of the beautiful people who came out, I love you!!"

Fans quickly fell in love with the ensemble, instantly dubbing her the festival's Barbie, leaving comments like: "The most iconic Barbie," and: "I'll tell my kids this was barbie at tomorrowland," as well as: "This Barbie is a DJ," alongside scores of pink heart emojis.

MORE: Paris Hilton shares rare photos of baby Phoenix from swanky day out

For a previous performance with Steve, she styled out the same outfit, this time in fully sequined black, energetically dancing around the stage while blasting her new tunes.

© Instagram Pink has always been a favorite color for the Hilton heiress

The mom-of-one shared a few photos from her first days at the festival, sporting a brand new look courtesy of a flashy new wig.

MORE: Paris Hilton's latest Y2K inspired outfit is perfect for Pride Month

Instead of sporting her usual (and iconic) blonde do that fell below her chest, she wore a bright purple wig cut into a bob, adorned with a sparkly beret.

Paris wore her new hair with an intricately beaded and patterned black mini dress, an iridescent choker, and black Givenchy boots.

MORE: Paris Hilton's growing baby boy makes rare appearance in new photo with hilarious twist

She'd penned alongside photos from the event: "@Tomorrowland Day 1!! Who guessed my wig would be purple this year? Had such an epic time! Can't wait to perform on the Main Stage tonight with @SteveAoki!"

© Getty Images Paris and Carter set out on their "summer of sliving" adventure away from home

The sets were part of her "Summer of Sliving" campaign, launched in collaboration with her family's Hilton Hotels earlier this year, encouraging visitors to the Hilton Hotels to live their most "sliving" life. Keeping that in mind, she told People last month that she and husband Carter Reum were jetting off on a trip to Europe (with a stop at Tomorrowland) for a summer off as parents while their son Phoenix remained at home with family.

"My husband and I are going to go on a boat through Europe and just be together on this beautiful catamaran I love," she said, intending to stop over in Greece and Italy.