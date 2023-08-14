Gal Gadot was left breathless and "unable to think" after she took part in the famed YouTube celebrity interview series Hot Ones. In the First We Feast channel's season (and highly seasoned!) finale, the Heart of Stone actress was faced with the challenge of consuming several hot wings with increasingly spicy sauces.

While the action movie star is used to being challenged, this interview proved a difficult one as she struggled with some of the spicier sauces. "I am extremely nervous," she admitted before the interview began, as she also revealed that while she liked some spice in her food, she wasn't "strong" on spicy food itself.

WATCH: The trailer for Gal Gadot's latest film, Heart of Stone

By the time the interview had reached the point where she had to consume the wings coated in the spiciest sauces, Gal was left struggling with the pain and taking many sips of the drink she had to try and calm the problem. Despite this, however, she was still able to open up about her experience winning Miss Israel in 2004.

"I went for the experience and so I [could] tell my grandkids that grandma was [there]," she told the host, Sean Evans, lightheartedly. "And then I won, and it was shocking! I never meant to win," she continued. "The only part I enjoyed doing was the opening sequence with the dance."

The Wonder Woman actress was crowned Miss Israel in 2004

After making this revelation, the 38-year-old then took on the hottest sauce available, and took a tiny bite of the wing. "This is nothing dude," she said confidently to begin with, but then the heat hit and she was left near tears.

When the Wonder Woman star shared a compilation clip of her on the show on Sunday via her Instagram reels, fans rushed to watch the video which was published on YouTube to coincide with the release of her movie Heart of Stone on Netflix on August 11 (it was, however, filmed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike). "I can't wait to watch this!!! Love hot ones," one person penned in the comments of the reel.

Gal successfully held her own despite the spicy sauces

Another played with words as they complimented Gal: "Literally the hottest woman in the world," they wrote. "Wonder woman you did it, you're the best," a third said, having evidently watched the star complete the interview.

In the comments of the video itself, fans were full of compliments and respect for the way the star candidly behaved during the interview. "This is truly the most honest and upfront reaction to the hot ones wings I have ever seen!" one viewer wrote. "Gal went through ALL of the emotions and still came out on top! Gotta love her," they added.

The actress impressed fans with how she coped with the unconventional interview

"Never seen anyone spit and swear with such class," another penned in awe, adding: "What a woman." Finally, a long-time viewer responded: "My favorite in a long time. I love how she kinda interviewed Sean and it was a two way thing. So real, so chill, so graceful in spite of the drooling and spitting- this woman, how the heck?!"

