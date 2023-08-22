Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot commands attention in low-cut swimsuit in jaw-dropping photo

Summer Woman! Gal Gadot is in Israel enjoying her summer break and she took to social media to share a rare glimpse into what appears to be the dreamiest of days.

The actress rocked a khaki one-piece that featured a zipper detail and allowed for a plunging neckline as she took the selfie from above her sun lounger. With her hair tied back and large black sunglasses covering her eyes, Gal looked chic in the simple ensemble as she spent time at the Dan Caesarea Resort close to the Mediterranean Sea, which she tagged in a second Story showing off the bright blue clear skies above.

© Instagram Gal shared this racy selfie with fans

The five-star resort, north of Netanya on Israel's coast, is a contemporary hotel set next to the Caesarea Golf Club with a swimming pool and pool bar, perfect for lazy summer days, a spa and the option to hire the hotel's jeep for trips to the sandy beaches.

In a grid post, mom-of-one Gal also gave fans a look into her mood for the day, posting a series of pictures taken by a companion of her tilting her head up towards the sun.

© Instagram Gal has been vacationing in Israel

"Just take a minute to fix your hair and breathe," she captioned the post which showed her in a casual tee and white denim shorts with a black belt.

However, it appeared to have been taken at another resort – the same one where, a week ago, the 38-year-old offered another sneak peek into her summer.

© Netflix Gal Gadot stars as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone

In the post Gal revealed she had been spending time poolside in the sun, writing: "There is nothing better than spending time in the sun," next to a sun and red heart emoji. There, Gal wore a black Ganni swimsuit with an ultra-high leg, and one video saw her goofing off as she shielded herself with a big hat.

The break comes after Gal's new Netflix movie Heart of Stone premiered on the streaming service on August 11.

© Getty Images The actress found fame as Wonder Woman

The star rushed her promotional duties to get them completed before the SAG strikes began on July 14, 2023, including appearing on the viral YouTube series Hot Ones, where she ate chicken wings, each one dipped into a progressively hotter sauce.

Heart of Stone was directed by Tim Harper, and Gal stars alongside Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer, and others. Per IMDb, the plot reads: "An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon."

