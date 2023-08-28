Angelina Jolie is the picture of elegance for rare night out with son Pax, 19

The mom of six looked glam on a dinner date with her eldest son and BFF Salma Hayek

There’s nothing like some mother and son bonding time and Angelina Jolie did it in the chicest possible way while on a rare night out with 19-year-old son Pax.

Spotted leaving West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy, Angelina was the epitome of elegance in an oversized trench coat and all-black outfit of a maxi skirt and pleated top, topped off with a pair of large aviator shades.

Angelina Jolie was pictured in West Hollywood having dined with son Pax and friend Salma Hayek

The 48-year-old amped up her understated glamor look with a pair of black heeled pumps, and gold accessories, while her hair was worn long and loose. The Oscar-winning actress was joined by her eldest son, Pax, who looked a typical teen in sneakers, jeans and a striped top.

The pair weren’t dining alone though; Angelina and Pax were joined by the Lara Croft actress’ longtime gal pal Salma Hayek, and her teenage daughter Valentina, 15. How do we get an invite next time, guys?

Angelina's son Pax leaves the restaurant with family friend, Salma Hayek

The longtime friends appeared to be in good spirits, exchanging heartfelt goodbyes to one another as they headed off home. Angelina and Salma, 58, are friendship goals, with the pair often praising one another in their expert fields, including acting and directing.

In 2021, they joined forces on the Marvel movie Eternals where they became fast friends, and plan to recreate that magic with a new collaboration, due for release later this year.

Maleficent actor Angelina will direct, produce and write Without Blood, a film adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s 2002 novel of the same name, with Salma starring. Speaking to People magazine in 2022, Salma spoke of the incredible talent of her BFF. “Angelina was probably the best director I've ever worked with, and I worked with some pretty good ones.

© Ian West - PA Images Angelina Jolie with children Vivienne , Zahara, Shiloh and Knox

She added: “I've always loved her as a director, but I think this might be her best, or one of the best.”

Angelina’s been busy of late, jetting between LA and New York, where she’s been spotted enjoying more family time with son Pax and daughter, Vivienne, 15.

© Getty Angelina was pictured in Soho, New York, with son Pax earlier this month

And the Golden Globes winner recently made headlines after two new tattoos were spotted on her fingers. Fans were quick to speculate that Angelina’s new ink was linked to her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she shares six children; Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Responding to the rumours, Angelina’s tattoo artist Mr K took to Instagram to shut down the speculation, after he had previously blurred out the designs which fuelled the furore. "It's NOTHING related with Brad Pitt," and later: "Guys it’s photoshopped to cover the tattoo Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon." He went to apologize to the actress and her family, for any distress his social media posting may have caused.

Angelina’s latest inkings take her tattoo count up to over 19, with her extensive tattoo collection including a Bengal tiger, a cross tattoo plus seven lines of coordinates, relating to the locations of where her six children – and ex-husband Brad – were born.

