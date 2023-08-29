Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' first joint post as a couple was planned ahead of special day close to their hearts

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had remained out of the spotlight for the entire year following their dismissal from ABC – but on Monday they returned to social media with a defiant joint post.

The former GMA3 co-hosts both shared the same picture focusing on their sneakers, taken during their training session for the New York Marathon – which is set to take place on Sunday November 5.

This is a very special event for the couple, as last year they trained together, and T.J. was so happy that he had taken part, that he vowed to do it again the following year – something he has kept his word about.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's surprise for T.J. Holmes' live on GMA ahead of dismissal

Back in November 2023, T.J. wrote about how it was one of the best days of his life.

He shared: "One of the ABSOLUTE best and most incredible days of my life. Still can't believe it: I ran the friggin' #NYCMarathon. It was something that for years I openly and forcefully declared that I would NEVER do. Never say never, huh? My body held up, my mind held up.

"I enjoyed the experience totally. And I've never been more in love with NYC than I was Sunday as it gave runners a 26.2-miles embrace. "And get this, I turned to Robach at the 10-mile mark and said: 'I'm f—ing doing this again next year!' @nyrr."

At the time, Amy also paid tribute to T.J. - who she had trained with months ahead of the race. Alongside photos of herself with T.J. and the rest of the running crew, she wrote: "4 marathons... 2 in the last 4 weeks... NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone! I love this running crew so much.

© Instagram The New York Marathon holds a special place close to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' hearts

"We encourage each other, train together and finish together. Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on... there's no greater city in the world!!"

The pair were cheered on by their Good Morning America co-stars last November after completing the marathon too.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes participated in the 2022 New York Marathon

At the start of the first show since the marathon back in November 2022, George Stephanopoulos congratulated the pair on their NYC Marathon run. Amy had got T.J. into the race in the first place, and told George that she was "very proud" of her friend and co-star.

"I was very proud of him and he had a big smile on his face throughout," she shared. "I didn't quite as much, but I believe you enjoyed every mile," she said to T.J., who added that he felt like a "superhero" while running and that by mile ten, he was wanting to do it again next year.

© Backgrid Amy and T.J. have been dating since 2022

"There are nine million people in the city. I've never felt a city this big feel like such a small community. Everybody is out for that one goal and that's to support a stranger." George then surprised Amy and T.J. with a pair of slippers.

