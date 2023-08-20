The couple both left the ABC network at the beginning of 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have both been keeping an incredibly low profile over the past year, following their much-publicised affair scandal in 2022, which saw them both lose their jobs at ABC.

The couple have remained inseparable despite the difficult time they have faced, and on Saturday they had something far more upbeat to focus on, as they marked T.J.'s 46th birthday.

The father-of-three will no doubt have been spoiled by Amy on his big day - the first of his birthdays he would have celebrated during his relationship with his former GMA3 co-star.

Prior to departing ABC, Amy was incredibly active on social media, and would usually have posted something online to mark T.J.'s big day.

However, this year, she has remained offline apart from occasionally liking posts by her daughters, Ava and Annie. The star has skipped posting about other key dates this year, including Mother's Day and her daughters' birthdays.

Amy and T.J. were great friends before they became an item and have been pictured out and about on vacation and taking strolls through New York City together over the past eight months following their ABC dismissal.

Neither Amy or T.J. have spoken out in public about their affair or indeed any future career plans, although there have been ongoing reports that Amy will be returning to the spotlight in time.

The pair haven't worked since the beginning of December, and faced several weeks of suspension from ABC before the network made a decision concerning their future on the show.

On January 27, ABC released a statement which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

The affair resulted in Amy breaking up with her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, who helped raise her two daughters and has remained a close fixture in their lives. While Amy and Andrew have never said anything in public about their marriage ending, the former ABC anchor still has a lot of photos of her and her ex-husband on Instagram.

Andrew, meanwhile, has enjoyed several trips out with Amy's daughters, Ava, 21, and Annie, 16, who he helped raise with the star for over a decade.

In April, Andrew was pictured out at a Bruce Springsteen concert with his three sons and Amy's two daughters, and it looked like a great time was had by all. Meanwhile, T.J. split from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. She spoke out at the time via her divorce lawyer, asking for privacy during the difficult time.

