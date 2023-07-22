The former GMA3 hosts were both married when they were fired from ABC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hinted to the world that their relationship may be getting more serious when they were spotted in New York this week making a tell-tale visit to a real estate agent.

The former GMA3 hosts suggested they were making plans to purchase a new home together, only months after their romance was made public last year.

Amy and T.J. - who were fired from their roles on the ABC show due to their affair - were photographed arriving and leaving the reality company where they spent an hour, according to the Daily Mail.

This would be a big step for the duo who were firm friends and colleagues before their relationship turned romantic.

They shocked the nation when photos surfaced of them packing on the PDA during a Thanksgiving vacation.

Both parties were in 12-year marriages. Amy has now divorced Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, and T.J. is also divorcing Marilee Fiebig, who is the mother of his youngest child, Sabine.

On January 27 a statement from an ABC spokesman was released which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

They have since refrained from posting on social media, with T.J. removing his entirely. The pair are believed to have bonded while training for a marathon together.

And in March, they spurred each other on as they took part in the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon.

He called her his "best friend" in an interview with the New York Post which was published before their affair was revealed.

When asked by the publication how he feels about his role on the ABC show, he admitted: "I am a really, really lucky dude… I am now in my absolute dream job… And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it."

His comments came ahead of him running the New York marathon with Amy and he added: "I never ever ever could have imagined things working out the way they have."The interview was from October, and at the time, he was unaware he would be taken off the air weeks later.