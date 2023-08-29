Nicole Kidman sleeps alongside this family member in new home selfie

Nicole Kidman recently sparked a reaction by sharing a heartwarming image of herself peacefully sleeping on top of her beloved dog, Julian.

In the caption, she playfully acknowledged that while Julian may appear uncomfortable, he actually loves sleeping in such a unique position.

Julian is Nicole's cherished pet poodle, who became a part of her family in July 2019. Although Nicole rarely shares pictures of Julian, she recently treated her followers to a series of adorable snapshots featuring her furry companion.

Taking to social media, Nicole unveiled the photos, providing glimpses into Julian's life. One image showcased Julian wearing a dog seatbelt while enjoying a ride in the car, earning him the endearing title of "passenger prince."

In the last staged photo, Nicole humorously allowed Julian to place his paws on the steering wheel, adding a touch of whimsy to their playful bond.

Nicole's announcement of Julian's arrival in her family back in July 2019 was met with great excitement.

Alongside a sweet snapshot of herself cuddling the puppy, she expressed her joy, stating that Julian was not only her first puppy but also her first dog.

This addition to her life had been long-awaited, and Nicole's love for Julian was evident in the heartfelt announcement.

Nicole spends the majority of her time in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

The family also have a home in Sydney, Australia, where they enjoy spending time when they can.

The property served as their main base during the pandemic, and was a sanctuary for the family - especially as it meant that they were able to spend quality time with Nicole's mom and sister, who both reside in Australia too.

While not as much is known about Nicole and Keith's Tennessee property, their home in Australia featured on Vogue's 73 Questions, showcasing the impressive 111 acres of land.

The Hours actress took viewers on a tour around the property, and introduced them to the many animals they own – including alpacas.

The star revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace". The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

Nicole and Keith have both been busy in their respective careers and so being at home together is something they cherish. The couple are just as in love now as they were when they first met back in 2005 - and their love story is quite remarkable.

The Big Little Lies star married Keith a year after they met, and told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2017 that after giving Keith her number, he didn't call her for months, leading to her assumption that he wasn't interested in her.

"I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn’t call me for four months," she explained. Keith had his own take on the story, telling talk show Interview in 2018 that he had been thinking long and hard about what to say if he called Nicole, as he wasn't in a great place in his life back then.