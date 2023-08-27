Nicole Kidman shares leggy selfie outside in jaw-dropping Nashville garden at home with Keith Urban

The award-winning actress has multiple homes with her husband and daughters

Nicole Kidman loves nothing more than spending time at home, and offered fans a glimpse into her private life over the weekend with a series of photos.

The award-winning actress took to Instagram to post a picture of her walking in her garden at home in Nashville, Tennessee, holding a bouquet of freshly picked flowers.

The picture saw the Hollywood star dressed in a white summer dress with a thigh-high slit, showcasing her toned legs.

VIDEO: Keith Urban gushes over marriage to Nicole Kidman in rare interview

"Last of the summer roses," she wrote in the caption.

Nicole spends the majority of her time in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

Nicole Kidman shared a leggy selfie in her garden at home in Nashville

The family also have a home in Sydney, Australia, where they enjoy spending time when they can.

The property served as their main base during the pandemic, and was a sanctuary for the family - especially as it meant that they were able to spend quality time with Nicole's mom and sister, who both reside in Australia too.

Nicole at home with her beloved pet dog

While not as much is known about Nicole and Keith's Tennessee property, their home in Australia featured on Vogue's 73 Questions, showcasing the impressive 111 acres of land.

MORE: Keith Urban makes big announcement in personal message – and it's major

MORE: Keith Urban celebrates 'extraordinary' wife Nicole Kidman

The Hours actress took viewers on a tour around the property, and introduced them to the many animals they own – including alpacas.

Nicole Kidman shared a beautiful photo of the flowers in her garden

The star revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace". The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella unveils bold hair transformation

MORE: How Nicole Kidman's daughters have a very different life to their famous siblings

Nicole and Keith have both had busy years in their respective careers and so being at home together is something they cherish. The couple are just as in love now as they were when they first met back in 2005 - and their love story is quite remarkable.

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split their time between Nashville and Sydney

The Big Little Lies star married Keith a year after they met, and told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2017 that after giving Keith her number, he didn't call her for months, leading to her assumption that he wasn't interested in her.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and daughter Bella celebrate incredible personal news

MORE: Nicole Kidman's emotional reason behind move to Australia

"I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn’t call me for four months," she explained. Keith had his own take on the story, telling talk show Interview in 2018 that he had been thinking long and hard about what to say if he called Nicole, as he wasn't in a great place in his life back then.

© Getty The celebrity couple with their daughters Sunday and Faith

"Somebody had given me her number, and I had it in my pocket for a while," he said.

"I kept looking at it thinking, 'If I call this number, she's going to answer. I don't know what [to] say.' I wasn't in a very healthy place in my life … I'd never have thought she'd see anything in a guy like me.

"But, at some point, I plucked up the courage to [dial] those numbers and she answered, and we started talking. And we talked and talked and talked and talked, and it was effortless."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.