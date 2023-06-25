Kourtney Kardashian’s baby sex reveal sparks reaction from sister Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star is expecting her first child with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker - watch their adorable baby gender reveal video

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed the gender of her baby’s sex with husband Travis Barker in the most unique way.

Just one week after their epic pregnancy announcement, at a Blink-182 show, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer delighted family and friends with their adorable gender reveal.

In an Instagram post, the couple stared into each other’s eyes as they sat behind a drum kit. Sitting on Travis’ lap, Kourtney looked sensational in a skintight white top, showcasing her growing baby bump.

Joined by a small crowd, the loved-up pair shared a passionate kiss as Travis performed on his drum kit. After performing a brief drum roll, the 47-year-old did a final cymbal crash before blue confetti and streamers shot out – revealing the lovebirds are expecting a boy to add to their blended family.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's adorable baby gender reveal

The sweet pair shared another passionate kiss and hug to celebrate the news, with the assembled crowd cheering and applauding – including Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian, who can be heard excitedly shouting: “I knew it!”

Kourtney and her sisters Kendall, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and mom Kris

Friends were quick to congratulate the pair on Instagram too. Machine Gun Kelly commented with a string of sweet emojis and actress Krysten Ritter posted two fire and two love heart emojis.

Fans were also overjoyed by the news, with one commenting: “That smile hasn’t left her face…love that for her” and another adding “I’m so over the moon for you! Your happiness jumps off the page.”

Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child

While this will be their first baby together, both Kourtney and Travis have children from previous relationships. Kourtney shares three children with her ex-Scott Disick; Mason 13, Penelope 10 and Reign, eight, and Travis has a son, Landon, 19, and a daughter, Alabama, 17, from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

READ: Travis Barker's ex responds to baby news, but what does Kourtney's ex Scott Disick have to say?

© Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram Kourtney with her daughter Penelope on her tenth birthday

Kourtney has been vocal in her desire to have a baby with Travis, who she wed in Portofino, Italy, in 2022. The Poosh founder revealed she had been undergoing IVF treatment in the hope that she and Travis can expand their family.

© Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian displayed her baby bump in a bikini one week after announcing her pregnancy

"Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn’t been the most amazing experience," she told her sisters in the newly aired season three of The Kardashians. The entrepreneur declared that she and Travis “are officially done with IVF” after receiving the sad news that the fertility treatment was unsuccessful for the couple.

MORE: 11 fun gender reveal ideas for parents-to-be

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” she announced on the Hulu show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here