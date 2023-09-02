Ruth Langsford inundated with support as she scolds Eamonn Holmes for filming new home video

The Loose Women star has been forced to take some days off work

Ruth Langsford gave fans a candid insight into her recovery process after missing another day of Loose Women this week.

The 63-year-old, who is currently fighting the "lurgy," was filmed by her husband Eamonn Holmes showing the TV star inhaling warm air to soothe her throat. Watch the video below to find out what happened...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares update on chest infection

"What are you doing?" a confused Eamonn asked his wife, who replied: "Steaming." Joking, Eamonn quipped: "Does it get rid of blackheads?" To which, Ruth remarked: "Don't make me laugh, you'll make me cough."

While the news broadcaster continued filming, an annoyed Ruth retorted: "It's enough, I don't want this Eamonn."

Despite scolding her husband for capturing the candid moment, Ruth found the funny side and uploaded the clip on Instagram where she encouraged her fans to buy the steamer should they ever need one.

"So day 3 of antibiotics and the doctor told me to steam twice a day," she shared. "I try to do this in peace but @eamonnholmes decided to watch and offer helpful advice this morning! "The steamer is from @beurer_official bought from @amazon if there are any other sufferers out there #chestinfectionsucks."

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Hope this shifts soon. Thank you for sharing (even if you didn't want to be video’d) you 'do' poorly with glam and grace. Prayers for healing swiftly and completely." [sic]

Another stated: "We have this and it really helps [heart emoji] get well soon." A third post read: "You tell him Ruth!!! Hope you feel better soon take care xx." A fourth person added: "Feel better v soon Ruth! Had a rough few days haven’t you ..sending lots of love xx."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth has been forced to take time off from work this week

On Friday, Ruth confirmed she has a chest infection and has been prescribed a stint of antibiotics. "My 'lurgy' is actually a chest infection," she said on social media. "So I am here on antibiotics and a steam vapouriser twice a day!"

Earlier, the TV presenter showed a box of lemon, ginger leaf and manuka tea and explained: "I'm trying everything!" She even tried making a hot toddy, saying: "So today I'm going again with the hot toddy... someone's told me to add Tumeric (which I don't like much!). Any other remedies gratefully received!"