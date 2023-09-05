Amy Robach's partner T.J. Holmes shared 'concerned' post this time last year ahead of affair revelation

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes decided that the time was right to return to the spotlight, following months of laying low after their affair.

The former GMA3 co-hosts announced on Instagram at the end of August that they would be taking part once again in the New York Marathon, which is taking place at the beginning of November.

This is an event very close to the couple's heart, as this time last year they were training together.

In fact, T.J. was rather concerned ahead of his first ever race, and even shared an honest Instagram update days before taking part, admitting he was concerned and anxious about the race as he had an injury, but nonetheless, was also excited.

He wrote: "That is not a look of determination. It’s one of concern. This was my last run before the #nycmarathon. I have an IT band issue on my left leg. Concerned to the point that it’s giving me anxiety. At this point, it’s about pain management. But I’m ABSOLUTELY EXCITED about the #nycmarathon!"

T.J. had praised Amy for supporting him every step of the way during the 2020 marathon, and after completing it - even with his injury, the former TV personality wrote about how it was one of the best days of his life.

He shared: "One of the ABSOLUTE best and most incredible days of my life. Still can’t believe it: I ran the friggin’ #NYCMarathon.

"It was something that for years I openly and forcefully declared that I would NEVER do. Never say never, huh? My body held up, my mind held up.

"I enjoyed the experience totally. And I’ve never been more in love with NYC than I was Sunday as it gave runners a 26.2-miles embrace.

"And get this, I turned to Robach at the 10-mile mark and said: 'I’m f—-ing doing this again next year!' @nyrr" It wasn't just Amy and T.J. who were cheering each other on either, but their GMA co-stars too.

On Monday's Good Morning America - the day after the race - George Stephanopoulos congratulated the pair on their efforts.

Amy had got T.J. into the race in the first place, and told George that she was "very proud" of her friend and co-star. "I was very proud of him and he had a big smile on his face throughout," she shared.

"I didn't quite as much, but I believe you enjoyed every mile," she said to T.J. T.J. added that he felt like a "superhero" while running and that by mile ten, he was wanting to do it again next year.

Amy and T.J.'s affair was revealed shortly after their marathon triumph, with the pair making headlines at the beginning of December after being photographed together.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

