Christina Hall's adds super-fun feature to her incredible backyard – see video

The Christina on the Coast star celebrated Labor Day at home with her son Hudson

As a real estate icon, you'd expect Christina Hall's own home to be rather impressive – and it certainly doesn't disappoint!

On Monday, the Christina on the Coast star shared a look at how she and her young son Hudson were spending Labor Day in their backyard, posting a video of the three-year-old enjoying the special addition Christina had installed for the holiday.

Christina's outdoor space is as incredible as you'd imagine, with a dazzling infinity pool for her and her children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, eight, and Hudson to enjoy and for the Labor Day celebrations, Christina sorted an amazing surprise for Hudson – watch the video to see the youngest enjoying it!

While Christina generally has impeccably chic taste when it comes to her interiors, her Labor Day addition added a fun vibe to her outdoor area, with a brightly coloured inflatable slide adding a joyful element to the space – and we bet Hudson loved it!

It’s been a busy time for the youngest of Christina's kids, who headed back to preschool last week, with Christina marking the milestone with a sweet photo of the little guy on Instagram.

The waterslide is Christina's latest addition to her $12M home Newport Beach, California, which she and her husband Josh Hall snapped up in 2022.

"Celebrating and settling in," Christina captioned a June 2022 Instagram post, as she shared how they had "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market."

© Instagram Christina and Josh Hall live with Christina's kids in Newport Beach

Christina said that she and Josh decided to move from Dana Point back to Newport as it made their lives easier with their children.

Explaining their reasons for the move, Christina explained: "We don't love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids' school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work."

On top of their palatial Newport Beach pad, the family also owns a rustic Nashville farmhouse, which Christina purchased in late 2021.

© Getty Christina Hall owns several amazing homes

“I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark, who had recently moved out there,” Christina told People.

“Tennessee is gorgeous, and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

Of the home she purchased in Tennessee, Christina said: "This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day. So, we went and saw it, and I immediately fell in love and made an offer."

Like her California home, there's plenty of room to roam in the country abode, with Christina sharing: "It’s on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

