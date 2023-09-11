Amy Robach unveils bold hair transformation as she twins with rarely-seen daughter in new photo

The former Good Morning America anchor is a mom to daughters Ava and Annalise

Amy Robach is returning to her usual social media fervor over the past few weeks, after going public with her romance with former GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes.

The former ABC News anchor, 50, took to her Instagram on Monday with a new picture from home alongside her daughter, 21-year-old Ava Monroe. Amy is also a mom to 16-year-old Annalise, shared with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The mother-daughter duo looked like they could be twins, happily posing for a selfie while sporting matching voluminous curls in their long hair, with Amy rocking blonde locks and Ava a brunette 'do.

Even their outfits contrasted well, with both donning gold lockets and Ava in a black dress. Amy, meanwhile, wore a gray tee with denim cut-off shorts.

"Curl power," Amy simply captioned her photo with a few heart emojis, sparking a reaction from her former colleague Sam Champion.

One of her friends commented: "Curl power is ON POINT! Love you girls," and a fan added: "Twinning!!! Epic picture," and another wrote: "You two are beautiful."

© Instagram Amy and her daughter Ava showed off their curls in a photo shared from their home

The TV personality officially made her return to Instagram on August 28 with a cryptic photo showing her in the middle of training for the upcoming NYC Marathon.

While a second set of feet beside her were left up to interpretation, T.J., 46, solved that mystery by reposting the exact same photo, revealing that he was indeed right beside Amy and officially launching their relationship on social media.

Amy and T.J. were absent from any form of social media for nearly ten months, with Amy's last post coming in November of 2022 from her family vacation to Prague over the Thanksgiving break, just days before news of her relationship broke.

© Instagram Amy with her daughters Ava and Annalise

When the relationship leaked, she was married to former Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, her husband since 2010. While the two were reportedly separated prior to news of their affair coming out, they became estranged soon after and their divorce was reportedly finalized this March.

Through it all, however, Amy's daughters and Andrew's three sons, Nate, Wyatt, and Aidan, have remained as close as ever, frequently shouting each other out on social media.

In fact, the group even got together recently to celebrate Wyatt's birthday, with Ava sharing photos from their celebration, exhibiting her continuing close bond with the brothers.

© Instagram Amy's daughters and Andrew's sons still share a close relationship

While T.J. is slowly making his own social media comeback as well, recently gushing over his ten-year-old daughter Sabine and how much she'd grown, Andrew has remained off the grid.

The actor, 56, has stayed away from social media ever since news of Amy and T.J.'s relationship came out, deleting several of their photos from his Instagram profile, with his last post now dating back to May of 2021.

© Instagram Annalise shared a birthday wish for her former step-brother Wyatt

He has, however, made appearances in photos shared by his sons, with Nate, also an actor, sharing a photo of his dad during a family trip to the United Kingdom back in May.

