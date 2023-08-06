Amanda Owen's son Reuben sparks comments with rare photo with mum following closure of family farm

The Our Yorkshire Farm stars are very close and share a lot in common

Reuben Owen thrilled his followers on Sunday when he shared a delightful photo with his mum Amanda.

The snapshot showed the teenager and the shepherdess posing with their heads close together as they both smiled for the camera.

It was one of a carousel of pictures Reuben shared to the social media site, which also included a shot of himself on a scooter next to his dog, and another image of a huge digger.

He tagged his mum as he captioned the snaps: "Some recent pictures of what I’ve been up to. @yorkshireshepherdess," and his fans were quick to respond.

Touched by the sweet family photo, one wrote: "Your mother's love will always be there," and others chimed in: "Lovely pic of you and your mum. Wishing you all a happy Sunday," "Lovely photo of you and your mum," and: "Such a hardworking family".

The post comes after Amanda surprised her followers by announcing that the family farm, Ravenseat, would be closed "until further notice" for unspecified reasons.

Amanda shared that Ravenseat, which helped launch her and her family to national fame, had temporarily closed down with a message on the website which reads: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so unfortunately we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

It's not the first time that the farm has been shut to members of the public. In May 2022, the farm ceased people from visiting the farm due to the family being overwhelmed by the lambing season.

Although lambing season is over for this year, it's possible that the logistics of the farm mean that they are unable to allow people to visit currently.

Amanda has not commented further on why she took the decision to close the farm to the public, and has been silent on her social media since the message was posted.

Reuben, however, took to Instagram shortly after the news was announced, although he didn't reference it. Instead, the 19-year-old, who hosts his own show called Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, gave fans a glimpse into his love of dirt biking.

The star was clearly a natural in the snaps he shared, as he rode up a hill with ease alongside some close competition, but he revealed in his caption that things didn't fully go his way.

"Good bit of fun at bainbridge hill climb sadly was cut a bit short due to a bit of carb trouble," he explained in his caption. The carburettor on a dirt bike helps supply the engine with fuel and air, meaning its an essential bit of kit if Reuben intended to compete.

His fans were quick to react, as one said: "Can't have all work and no play good on you Reuben!" and a second added: "Good work mate! Did you hit it in second gear in the end? Nice to meet you," and a third joked about his engine trouble as they teased: "Potatoes are a good source of carbs."

A fourth posted: "Nice to wind down after your hard work, sorry about the carb trouble!" while a fifth wrote: "A good try all the same, next time you'll be better."