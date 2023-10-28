Joanna and Chip Gaines spent last weekend enjoying the 'Silobration', the 20th anniversary of their company Magnolia in Waco, Texas – but they also changed the life of one fan in the process.

A new video posted by Chip on Instagram revealed that the pair had joined forces with Zachery Dereniowski, also known as MDmotivator, who runs the popular Instagram account that gives unsuspecting members of the public free cash or access to their favorite celebrities.

The video saw people at the annual event asked if they wanted to buy a mystery cookbook for $1 and the third man looked unsure but replied: "Sure, I'll buy a cook for a dollar."

His name was Mark, and he told the camera that he and his family had flown into Texas from Hawaii and that they would watch the Magnolia Network, launched by Jo and Chip in 2022, every weekend.

"I'd tell her she's like part of the family," he added when asked what he would say if given the chance to meet her. He was then told that the first person to "buy the mystery book for a buck [is given] $1000 cash".

Mark was gobsmacked, but was left speechless when he was then told he would be meeting Jo and Chip live on stage later that evening. The video – which you can watch below – then showed Mark arriving on stage to be gifted an incredible cheque for $10,000 to which Chip then crossed out the figure and upped the number to $25,000.

Watch Joanna and Chip Gaines leave fan in tears after 'life changing' news in Waco, Texas

"$25,000 is truly life changing, I love you both so much," Mark said through tears. "I'll do my best to pay it forward."

Ahead of the big event, Jo took to social media to tease what fans could expect from the weekend.

"This weekend marks 20 years of @Magnolia & 8 years since our grand opening of Magnolia Market at the Silos. Thank you for sticking with us through it all!! We can't wait to silobrate with you!" she captioned the post, before revealing that the silos had been decorated with strings of fairy lights shining across the expansive compound. 2023 is also Chip and Joanna's 20th wedding anniversary.

The two founded their company Magnolia Market in the same year, and rose to prominence when their show Fixer Upper debuted on HGTV in 2013.

When the show ended in 2018, they announced that they were working on a deal with Discovery to create their own "lifestyle focused media network."

The pair are now the co-owners of Magnolia Network, formerly DIY Network, the home to several personality-based programs that focus on home renovation, construction, design, and general lifestyle.

