Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst flooded with messages as she marks milestone with baby daughter Nancy

Subscribe

Subscribe

Nina Warhurst flooded with messages as she marks milestone with baby daughter Nancy

The BBC Breakfast star welcomed her third baby in July

Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast sofa
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer
Share this:

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst delighted fans on Saturday with a sweet post shared to mark her 43rd birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, the mother-of-three uploaded a precious picture of herself bonding with her baby daughter Nancy whilst holidaying in sunny Menorca.

woman holding baby on holiday © Instagram
Nina travelled to Menorca with her baby daughter Nancy

The star, who welcomed baby 'Nance' back in July, beamed in the photo as she cradled her tiny tot in the glorious sunshine. For the special milestone, Nina opted for a vibrant Hawaiian shirt which she wore layered over what appeared to be a khaki swimsuit.

She wore her brunette locks down loose, flipped over to one side and shielded her eyes from the sun's harsh rays with a pair of stylish wayfarer sunglasses.

Nina Warhurst holding baby Nancy. © Instagram
The TV star shares Nancy with her husband Ted

Nancy, meanwhile, looked as adorable as ever in a white, summer romper dotted with a delicate peach-hued pattern.

"It's my birthday," Nina wrote in her caption. "43 bringing extra gratitude, a few extra lbs, and one extra (extra) midlife Dad-on-hols Hawaiian shirt."

Nina's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their birthday well-wishes. One follower penned: "Looking fab Nina... Hope it's been brilliant," while another chimed in: "Happy birthday Nina, lovely photo of you and your daughter."

Nina Warhurst with husband Ted and sons© Instagram
Nina is a doting mother to three children

A third gushed: "Awwwww happy birthday ma love [heart emoji] doing it in style and a fourth commented: "Happy birthday and enjoy the sun, you've earned it."

Nina, who is currently on maternity leave, shares her baby daughter with her caterer husband, Ted.

Nancy's arrival was first announced on BBC Breakfast back in July by Nina's co-stars Jon Kay and Sally Nugent. Watch the sweet moment in the video below…

WATCH: Nina Warhurst welcomes third baby

Since then, the news reporter has been incredibly open and honest about her postpartum journey which saw her grapple with swollen scars, hormonal crashes and exhaustion.

After admitting that her third pregnancy had been "harder" and was followed by a "tougher" delivery and "longer" recovery, Nina nonetheless assured her followers that she was "on the right track" and enjoying "life in the slow lane".

In addition to Nancy, the loved-up couple are also doting parents to their two boys: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

SEE: 5 of the sweetest photos of Nina Warhurst's adorable children 

The duo have been together since 2013 after first meeting at a music festival in Croatia. They went on to tie the knot the following year in 2014.

Nina Warhurst and husband Ted© Instagram
The couple said "I do" in 2014

On her big day, which saw the couple elope to New York, Nina looked every inch the beautiful bride in a chic white dress complete with a rounded neckline and a fitted waistline.

For some added warmth, the TV presenter wore a brown fur coat layered over her shoulders, whilst in her hands, Nina could be seen clasping a bunch of stunning red roses.

A pair of sunglasses and a gold clutch bag finished her low-key bridal look.

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
  1. Charlie Stayt

    The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
  2. Naga Munchetty

    The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
  3. Sally Nugent

    Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
  4. Jon Kay

    The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
  5. Carol Kirkwood

    Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
  6. Nina Warhurst

    Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
  7.  Ben Thompson

    Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
  8. John Watson

    John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more