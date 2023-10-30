Salma Hayek says Matthew Perry's 'shocking' death has been hard to process in tribute that will leave you devastated

As the world continues to mourn the tragic, untimely death of Matthew Perry, his former co-star Salma Hayek is looking back at their time together on set.

The Friends alum passed away on Saturday, October 28 after an apparent drowning in a hot tub in a Los Angeles area home; though an autopsy was performed, a conclusive cause of death has yet to be determined.

Since, fellow stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Robyn Lively, Elizabeth Hurley, Maggie Wheeler, Selma Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Lisa Ann Walter, Christina Ricci, and many more have paid tribute to the late Chandler Bing actor.

On Monday, Salma took to Instagram to share her own heartbreaking tribute to Matthew, sharing a throwback photo of the two together, presumably from their time filming their movie Fools Rush In in 1997.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us," the actress wrote, adding: "It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness."

She then added: "There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them."

Salma continued: "I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram Stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie."

She included a photo of the aforementioned Instagram Story Matthew shared last year, when, after he was asked by a fan whether playing Chandler Bing was his "most treasured role" or something else, he confessed: "I did a movie that I loved called Fools Rush In with [Salma Hayek] – that was probably my best movie."

© Getty The actress also shared a photo of the two at ShoWest in Las Vegas in 1998

Salma further wrote: "Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude."

The post also included a photo of Salma and Matthew posing next to fellow A-Listers Mark Wahlberg and George Clooney, at the Las Vegas ShoWest film convention in 1998.

© Getty Salma and Matthew in Fools Rush In

She concluded: "My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.

© Getty The former co-stars at the Fools Rush in premiere in Los Angeles

Her followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post and reminisce about Matthew, with one fan writing: "One of my favorite movies. A gem for sure, sad for his loss and privileged to have been able to see his artwork through acting," as others followed suit with: "So happy to see you post this. I love this movie, and you and him in it. You're wonderful," and: "This has always been one of my most favorite movies!! Way before it's time!!" as well as: "One of my all time favorite movies! You were magic together."

