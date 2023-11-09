David Beckham shares intimate insight into early morning ritual at London home

David Beckham recently gave fans an intimate insight into his career and everything that went on behind the scenes at home in his recent Netflix documentary. And after the success of the release, the famous footballer has announced an exciting new partnership with Nespresso.

Sharing the news on Thursday, the 48-year-old opened up about his love of coffee as he offered a unique insight into how he makes everyday moments unforgettable with his favourite "drink of choice".

David Beckham has teamed up with Nespresso

Away from his busy schedule, the dad-of-four – who is married to fashion designer Victoria Beckham - has a genuine love for high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee.

Whether at home or away, he revealed how he enjoys a morning cup of coffee and even tries to steal a moment to himself as part of his daily ritual, as seen in the light-hearted video shared on his social channels today.

"Literally the moment I first open my eyes, [coffee] is the first thing I think about," he said. "To be honest, it's my moment, especially at the weekend, to just sit for an hour before everyone wakes up and drink my coffee and enjoy that moment.

"My routine is literally, wake up at six o'clock almost every morning, whether I'm in London, whether I'm in the countryside and the first thing I do is make a coffee. The second, is to walk the dogs."

5 Revelations from the Beckham documentary 1. Beckham gets the boot from the boss David's mentor and 'father-figure' Sir Alex Ferguson accidentally threw a football boot which hit the footballer above his eyebrow after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal during the fifth round of the FA Cup final in 2003. 2. David was "clinically depressed" David faced death threats and abuse after being given a red card during the 1998 World Cup against Argentina – a move that many insisted cost England the game. 3. Posh and Becks changed David Victoria was on fifth of the biggest girlband on the planet, so when they started dating, 'Posh and Becks' became a global phenomenon, something that Sir Alex said "changed" David. 4. The couple get candid David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos and the media frenzy surrounding the story impacted their marriage. "We felt that we were not losing each other but drowning," said the footballer. 5. David almost misses Cruz's birth Victoria said how husband David nearly missed the birth of their son, Cruz, in 2005 as he was attending a photoshoot with J-Lo and Beyonce. Fortunately, David made it in time.

He added: "I am a big coffee drinker and my drink of choice actually changes where wherever I am, funnily enough. It's a strange one because I've described it to people before and they're like, 'That's just weird.' I live in central London. My daughter goes to school in central London and in central London, I only have black coffee.

"But then when I'm in the countryside, I'm always a latte person. So it's a bit strange and I never mix on match."

This latest partnership is another string to his bow. David is also the the co-owner of Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami CF, a long-term UNICEF ambassador and an ex-captain of the England football team.

Of the new collaboration, David added: "I've always loved Nespresso coffee. Whether I am having a quiet moment at home with my family or preparing myself for a business meeting, the variety of blends is great, it’s so simple to make and every cup tastes incredible."