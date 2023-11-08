Travis Barker shares rare look inside his living space after welcoming baby boy with Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying the new glow of parenthood once more after reportedly welcoming their baby boy Rocky over the weekend.

While neither of the stars have confirmed the birth of their son, Kourtney remains off social media and Travis has been posting intermittently (and more vaguely).

The 47-year-old musician shared a rare personal glimpse into his life on his Instagram Stories, however, with a new photo that looked to be inside his living space.

The room saw personal effects like clothes and pictures surrounded by musical equipment, prominently a drum kit. Travis had his head in his hand and showed off his multitude of tattoos while his blonde hair was in a state of disarray.

The photograph could've suggested the rigors of getting used to parenting a newborn once again, or a life of hectic touring and performing, to which the Blink-182 drummer is well accustomed.

After reports on November 4 confirmed that Travis and Kourtney, 44, had quietly welcomed their first child together, the former took to his Stories once again with a cryptic photo.

He simply took to his social feed with an image of a black heart that had been drawn on the street, a message of love of sorts, and left it blank.

The path to parenthood wasn't easy for the couple, who dealt with infertility struggles and an emergency fetal surgery months into the pregnancy.

After the surgery, Kourtney took to her Instagram and shared an honest message about her condition, penning: "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

On an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney opened up about her challenges with conceiving naturally, telling her siblings: "Travis and I want to have a baby, and my doctor suggested IVF. The journey hasn't been easy."

She also added: "Coming to terms with the changes in my body was a process," when diving into the eight-month long treatment. Thankfully, her husband was by her side through it all, and she said: "Travis's unwavering support and sweet compliments helped me embrace and even love these changes."

Rocky is the 13th baby in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and Kourtney's fourth. She is also a mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, nine, and Reign, eight, through former partner Scott Disick.

To recap, sister Kim Kardashian is a mom to North, ten, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with ex-husband Kanye West. Khloe Kardashian shares True, five, and Tatum, one, with former partner Tristan Thompson.

Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna share a daughter, six-year-old Dream. And Kylie Jenner, the youngest, shares Stormi, five, and Aire, one, with on-and-off-boyfriend Travis Scott.

