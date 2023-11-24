David Beckham shares unearthed family photo with Victoria and four kids for heartwarming reason

The Beckhams are back in the UK, but they haven't forgotten about Thanksgiving. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, David, 48, shared an unearthed family photo from a hike with Victoria, and their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven – which was taken in California.

© Instagram David shared a never-before-seen snap from a family hike in California

Penning a sweet caption to go alongside it, David wrote: "Special memories in America with the family. To all my friends in the US have the most amazing day full of love, health and happiness. Happy Thanksgiving x @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven on dads back in my backpack."

Shortly after posting, the football star was inundated with comments from fans. "Beautiful photo!" wrote one. "We love you and yours! Happy Thanksgiving," added another. "What a great family!! Happy Thanksgiving!!" replied a third.

While David and Victoria spend a great deal of time in the US – where they typically reside in a seven-star Miami penthouse – the family have flown over to the UK this week.

Prior to attending the premiere of his good pal, and English Snooker player, Ronnie O'Sullivan's documentary in London, David revealed that he's been staying at his £12 million Cotswolds home.

© Instagram David is enjoying some downtime in the Cotswolds this month

Delighting fans as he shared a sweet photo of himself and daughter Harper gardening on Tuesday, the football star wrote: "And so the organic farming begins with my little helper. Quick check on my Bee's [honey emoji] then over to the [vegetables]. Thanks mummy for the picture."

In the BECKHAM documentary, David recently confessed that his countryside bolthole is his "escape" away from the rest of the world, so we can only imagine how happy he is to be home.

The most recent addition to their Cotswolds home is a £50,000 safari-style tent which David loves to spend time cooking in. The grand entertaining space has been installed near a lake on their property, making it ideal for entertaining or relaxing when Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper get together.

Combined with an Estonian-style sauna, plunge pool, football pitch and swimming pool, it is one of many amazing amenities within the grounds of the luxurious barn conversion. While Romeo previously had his own tennis court on the estate, it has since been converted into a football pitch. On the sides, David has even installed a wooden viewing platform so friends and family can watch and cheer along from the side-lines whenever there is a match happening.