Jodie Foster reveals she'd be 'all for' social media but only to watch one thing

Jodie Foster isn't going to jump on the ship of joining Instagram or any other form of social media anytime soon, unless her search was meticulously curated.

The actress, 61, spoke with People at the Saturn Awards and revealed that she'd be "all for" joining social media to check out the positive online reception for her show True Detective: Night Country.

However, her one requirement? If her social media was "if it was just dancing and cats," while proudly stating that she wasn't really on it anyway.

© Getty Images Jodie was honored at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards in California on Sunday

"I've never been on it, so there you go," she shared. "I do look over other people's shoulders on Instagram every once in a while because of course, dancing and cats. And if it was just dancing and cats, I'd be all for it."

However, she did reveal that she was humbled to learn about how much love people were showing for the HBO release, the fourth in the True Detective anthology series.

"I don't have social media, so I have no idea, but I have read the reviews, so I know about the reviews, and I know how I feel, so I feel incredibly proud of this one," Jodie gushed.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Jodie Foster in "True Detective" and other HBO must-watch shows

Affirming that she was "more proud about this one than anything I've done in a really long time," she added: "And so I just assume that if it connects with me, it must connect with other people.

"I think I'm pretty realistic about the films that I've made. If I'm not directing it, there's only so much I can do. So you can say, I wish this had happened. You're always revising in your head, but not this one."

READ: Why Jodie Foster has kept Alexandra Hedison marriage uber-private

At the ceremony on Sunday in Burbank, California, the star was honored with the life career achievement award, and said of the moment: "This was my film school, so I was watching as a child, just watching the different directors that I worked with and trying to figure out how they managed to get the results that they were getting… and making the films at the same time.

© NBC "I do look over other people's shoulders on Instagram every once in a while because of course, dancing and cats. And if it was just dancing and cats, I'd be all for it."

"That was how I learned. And yeah, I feel like I learned from some of the best of them."

RELATED: Oscar nominees 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Nyad, and Killers of the Flower Moon dominate this year's list



Speaking of social media, the two-time Oscar winner, who is nominated once again for her performance in Nyad, opened up in a previous interview about her occasional annoyance with Gen Z culture.

© Getty Images The actress is currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Nyad"

A mother of two sons in their early 20s, Kit and Charles, Jodie told The Guardian about working with members of Gen Z: "They're really annoying, especially in the workplace.

RELATED: Jodie Foster's kids didn't know she was an actress growing up – you'll never guess what they thought she did

"They're like, 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today, I'm gonna come in at 10.30am.' Or, like, in emails, I'll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they're like, 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

© Getty Images Jodie is a mom herself to two sons, both in their early 20s and part of the "Gen Z"

However, she did mention that she was keen to work with many younger actors and develop a mentoring relationship with them, specifically citing her bond with The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey. "I do a lot of reaching out to young actresses. I'm compelled. Because it was hard growing up."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.