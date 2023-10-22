Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban set for celebratory week with daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are always on the move, and their lives are busier than ever right now.

However, this week, the celebrity couple are likely to slow down for a few days as they celebrate something close to home.

On Thursday, Keith will be marking his 55th birthday, and will no doubt be spoiled by his wife and two daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12.

The birthday will likely be marked in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple primarily live.

Keith was pictured returning home from Sydney, Australia, with his daughters on Thursday, while Nicole remained in Australia for work.

She will likely be back for Keith's big day, as the couple put family at the front and center of everything.

Last year for Keith's birthday, Nicole paid a heartfelt tribute to her country singer husband, posting a photo of the two from a trip to Paris, showing them standing in an incredibly ornate ballroom with moody golden lighting courtesy of giant crystal chandeliers.

The loved-up picture was captioned: "Happy Birthday my love," alongside a string of red heart emojis and a heartfelt, "4ever."

This year, Nicole and Keith have plenty to celebrate, with the singer having had a whirlwind year on tour, and most recently received the honor of a lifetime on October 11 where he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

The 55-year-old country star was the final honoree of the night, and the tribute kicked off with a salute from Eric Church, who sang Keith's 2002 track "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me?"

Then, Dolly Parton showed up to induct Keith into the Hall of Fame, something he was thrilled about.

Nicole was just as delighted for her husband - the celebrity couple are incredibly supportive when it comes to each other's careers.

The showbiz couple pride themselves on being hands-on parents and have said in the past that they ensure one of them is always with them, allowing for the other to focus on their work.

They are just as in love now as they were when they first met back in 2005 - and their love story is quite remarkable.

The Big Little Lies star married Keith a year after they met, and told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2017 that after giving Keith her number, he didn't call her for months, leading to her assumption that he wasn't interested in her.

"I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn’t call me for four months," she explained. Keith had his own take on the story, telling talk show Interview in 2018 that he had been thinking long and hard about what to say if he called Nicole, as he wasn't in a great place in his life back then.

"Somebody had given me her number, and I had it in my pocket for a while," he said. "I kept looking at it thinking, 'If I call this number, she's going to answer. I don't know what [to] say.' I wasn't in a very healthy place in my life … I'd never have thought she'd see anything in a guy like me.

"But, at some point, I plucked up the courage to [dial] those numbers and she answered, and we started talking. And we talked and talked and talked and talked, and it was effortless."

