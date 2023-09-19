Nicole Kidman's natural hair is gorgeous in rare intimate photo with Keith Urban

The Big Little Lies actress lives in Nashville with her country singer husband and two daughters

Nicole Kidman enjoys nothing more than spending time with her loved ones, and while she's notoriously private, she delighted fans at the start of the week by sharing an intimate new photo with her husband, Keith Urban, while relaxing in the studio.

The picture saw the Big Little Lies actress keeping Keith company in his studio as he played the electric guitar, while she read a book. In the relaxed photo, the award-winning actress looked stylish dressed in an all-white outfit, with her hair styled in a top knot.

Nicole often changes up her hairstyle but wore her hair in its natural waves, rather than straightening it - which she often does during red carpet appearances.

Nicole not only changes up her appearance for red carpet events and fashion shoots, but for her roles too.

Over the years, she's portrayed everyone from Virginia Woolf in The Hours to Lucille Bell in Being the Ricardos, and has rocked many hairstyles too - from grey to blond and everything in between.

In the last few years, especially during lockdown, Nicole has been embracing her natural waves more and more after years straightening it when she was younger.

Speaking to Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald, she admitted: "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure." Talking to another publication, she said of her natural "beach girl" curls: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again."

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals

Nicole's youngest daughters have inherited their mom's wavy hair too. The actress is a doting mom to four children. She shares adopted children Isabella Cruise, 30, and Connor Cruise, 28, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12, with husband Keith.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood. She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

© Todd Williamson Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are doting parents to daughters Sunday and Faith

While Sunday and Faith are mainly kept out of the spotlight, they have been showing signs of following in their mom's footsteps over the past few years, having landed roles as extras in a number of Nicole's films and TV shows - such as The Undoing and Big Little Lies.

Nicole and Keith have both had busy years work wise, so value all the time they get to spend together. The pair split their time between their homes in Nashville and Sydney, Australia.

© Getty The Hollywood couple with their two daughters Sunday and Faith

The couple are just as in love now as they were when they first met back in 2005 - and their love story is quite remarkable. The Hours actress married Keith a year after they met, and told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2017 that after giving Keith her number, he didn't call her for months, leading to her assumption that he wasn't interested in her.

"I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn’t call me for four months," she explained. Keith had his own take on the story, telling talk show Interview in 2018 that he had been thinking long and hard about what to say if he called Nicole, as he wasn't in a great place in his life back then.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split their time between Nashville and Sydney

"Somebody had given me her number, and I had it in my pocket for a while," he said. "I kept looking at it thinking, 'If I call this number, she's going to answer. I don't know what [to] say.' I wasn't in a very healthy place in my life … I'd never have thought she'd see anything in a guy like me.

"But, at some point, I plucked up the courage to [dial] those numbers and she answered, and we started talking. And we talked and talked and talked and talked, and it was effortless."

